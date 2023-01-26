Alberta Premier Danielle Smith invited Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to work with her to develop “Sustainable Jobs” legislation as an alternative to the proposed “Just Transition” legislation.
In a letter released Thursday by the premier wrote appears Alberta is at a "crossroads" with Ottawa.
Smith began by telling Trudeau Alberta has serious concerns with the proposed federal "Just Transition" legislation.
"The world needs more Canadian energy, not less," Smith said.
"It would be premature and ill-advised to signal the end of a vibrant, thriving industry that has the ability to reduce Canada’s and the world’s emissions through technological innovation and increased exports of LNG and other clean burning fuels the world so desperately needs."
Smith admitted in the letter it is also critical to the security of the nation and allies to lessen dependence on fuel sources from unstable, undemocratic and dangerous countries with atrocious environmental records.
"Simply put, the world needs more Canadian energy and technology, not less, and as the owner of the world’s third largest oil and gas reserves and the most advanced environmental technology on the planet — we need to signal our intention to provide substantially more of both," Smith said.
The federal government vowed by 2035, all new cars and light-duty trucks sold in the country will be zero-emission vehicles.
"Just Transition” emerged from the 2015 Paris Agreement, an international climate change treaty.
The Paris Agreement makes clear national actions on climate change must ensure a "just transition" for the workforce by creating high-quality jobs in accordance with nationally defined development priorities.
In 2016, the federal government committed to working with provincial governments and organized labour to “ensure workers affected by the accelerated phase-out of traditional coal power are involved in a successful transition to the low-carbon economy of the future.”
"According to your government’s own predictions, the federal Just Transition initiative alone will risk a full 25% of Alberta’s economy and 187,000 jobs in Alberta, while also causing major disruptions and displacement to 13.5% of Canada’s workforce," Smith told Trudeau in the letter.
" At a time when Canadians are struggling to afford basic services and goods, Canada’s oil and gas sector offers some of the highest wages in Canada, which translates to strong business and community support across the country."
Smith said this signalled a move away from these types of high-paying jobs, threatening the national economy, and the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of workers across the country at a time when good jobs are needed the most.
"It also creates a chilling effect on investors considering large-scale investments in the Alberta and Canadian energy sector," Smith said.
"Prime minister, we are at a crossroads in Alberta’s relationship with the federal government. We can continue with the endless court challenges, legislation to protect jurisdictional rights and inflammatory media coverage over our disagreements, or, as is my strong preference,"
Smith told Trudeau Alberta and Ottawa can work in partnership on a plan that will signal to all Canadians and investors from around the world that both governments have cooperatively designed a series of incentives and initiatives intended to achieve the following objectives:
- Substantially decreasing Canada’s and Alberta’s net emissions;
- Accelerating private and public investment in projects and infrastructure that utilize and develop Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS), Bitumen Beyond Combustion, Geothermal technology, petrochemicals, hydrogen, lithium, helium, zero-emissions vehicles and nuclear technologies;
- Attracting and growing a larger skilled workforce to fill positions in both the conventional energy sector as well as emerging industries using the technologies cited above; and
- Significantly, and through the lens of global emissions reduction, increasing the export of LNG and other responsibly developed conventional oil and natural gas resources to Europe, Asia and the US.
"All of the above objectives need to be clearly articulated and integrated into any Federal legislation or policies your government seeks to implement in the coming months, or that legislation will face irrepressible opposition from Alberta," Smith said.
"I genuinely do not want to see that happen."
Smith added that this proposed legislation must be developed through cooperative discussions with affected provinces - namely Alberta.
"I would therefore invite you to meet with me in February on this matter, after which I would propose we have our appropriate ministers and officials meet repeatedly in the coming months with the goal of coming to a joint agreement on the key items to be included in your contemplated legislation so that it can be introduced and passed by the end of Spring," Smith said.
"Further, I request that you take to heart, and acknowledge publicly, the following items, in an extension of good faith to Albertans."
Items include:
- Immediately drop the verbiage of “Just Transition”. Accordingly, rename the “Just Transition Act” to the “Sustainable Jobs Act”;
- Vow that all provisions of any forthcoming legislation will be designed to incentivize investment and job growth in both the conventional energy sector as well as in emerging industries utilizing Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS), Bitumen Beyond Combustion, petrochemicals, hydrogen, lithium, helium, geothermal, zero-emissions vehicle and nuclear technologies;
- Demonstrate that no provision of the Act will be designed to phase out or reduce Alberta’s conventional oil and natural gas sector and workforce (as we are already experiencing a workforce shortage in this sector);
- Commit your Government to actively partnering with Alberta to expand LNG exports to Asia and Europe as part of our nation’s overall emissions reduction strategy; and
- Promise that you and your Government will work with Alberta in partnership to set reasonable and meaningful emissions reduction targets and will not unilaterally impose such targets on Alberta’s energy, agriculture and other industrial sectors on a go-forward basis.
"Investments by Alberta’s oil and natural gas industry are driving the creation of the very clean technologies needed to bring emissions down both in Canada and around the world," Smith said.
"Oil and natural gas companies representing the majority of production in Canada are investing $24 billion on projects to help reduce annual GHG emissions from operations by 22 million tonnes by 2030, and have committed to emission neutrality by 2050. Putting an end to or hampering this important work, and continued tepid support for increased LNG export, is the best way for your government to fail in its goal of reducing our nation’s and the world’s emissions."
Smith said this "would be the ultimate example of scoring on our own net."
"The Alberta energy sector has grown and thrived through innovation, providing good paying jobs for thousands and contributing billions of dollars in tax revenue for all levels of government," Smith said.
"They will continue to evolve and adapt to new technologies in search of new low to zero-emitting fuel sources like hydrogen and provide new, high-paying skilled jobs for decades to come. It is essential that the federal government stands shoulder to shoulder with Alberta to reduce emissions and continue to develop our oil and natural gas and future energy sources responsibly, while also positioning Canada as the optimal solution to global energy needs and security."
Smith then told Trudeau that Alberta and Ottawa must work together.
"Operating in political silos, as adversaries on this issue, is getting us nowhere, and I believe all Canadians are tired of seeing it. Canada should be the world’s greatest energy superpower. It can be if we come together collaboratively in pursuit of that objective. There is no limit to our nation’s potential," Smith said.
"Let’s turn the page starting with a meeting between us next month followed by a dedicated effort to craft 'Sustainable Jobs' legislation that a vast majority of Albertans and Canadians will welcome and support."
Smith then warned Trudeau.
"The consequences of missing this opportunity will be dire for the Canadian and Alberta economies, workforce and environment," Smith said.
"I look forward to your prompt reply."
(2) comments
By not supporting LNG exports to our allies in Europe and firehose-spraying billions to Ukraine, the-compromised-part-time-drama-teacher is funding both sides of the conflict. He is an I D I O T.
BAM. What Kenney could never get done, and Rachel wont even try.
