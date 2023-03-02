Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta is the economic engine of Canada and continues to be open for business.
On Thursday, Smith joined Alberta Enterprise Group members to deliver a keynote address and provide remarks about Budget 2023.
"We've made investments in a wide range of industries from energy to agriculture, tourism to tech and innovation and our strong economy, quality of life, abundant opportunities and affordable childcare are encouraging people from across Canada and around the world to make Alberta their home," Smith said.
"Our province offers low taxes on the skilled workforce. Businesses are choosing this province as their destiny choice."
The UCP government in Alberta is rolling in the dough, forecasting a $2.4 billion surplus in Budget 2023-24.
“Fiscal responsibility matters. It’s been key to achieving our strong fiscal standing and will be essential for sustainable program delivery in the future," President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Travis Toews said.
"In Budget 2023, we continue our commitment to paying down debt all while continuing to position our economy for growth and invest in the top priorities of Albertans.”
Smith said it's a budget that will continue securing Alberta's future.
"It will attract more investment than ever before, it will ensure Albertans have quality healthcare when and where they need it. And provided to help business workers and their families thrive," Smith said.
Smith said Budget 2023 is just not a "funding document" it's a tool to make Alberta a better place to live and work.
"Budget 2023 is not just a funding document. It's an enabling document. Every investment enables businesses, families, communities, educational institutions, and others to lead and take action," Smith said.
"Every investment relies on partnership and local initiative partners, friends and colleagues. Budget 2023 will help build a bright economic future with continued diversification, more job skills and more high-quality education."
Smith said she believes it will transform the healthcare system helping with the high cost of living and keeping the province's communities safe.
"It is all about achieving the right balance among free enterprise individual freedom and the work of government budget," Smith said.
"This is a tool to help make Alberta a better place to live and do business and create prosperity for each and every Albertan and I look forward to working with all of you to achieve that vision."
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
But still she hires more public servants! The more you hire the less chance you will have of getting voted in, look around the world and take note that the higher public sector numbers become as a percentage of total work force, the further left the governments are and the less fiscally responsible. Please rethink this unfundable boondoggle. I believe in what you are doing but this constant expansion of an overpaid and unaffordable workforce is going to destroy the province.
