Premier Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

 Sceen capture from YouTube

Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta is the economic engine of Canada and continues to be open for business.

On Thursday, Smith joined Alberta Enterprise Group members to deliver a keynote address and provide remarks about Budget 2023.

Premier Danielle Smith joined Alberta Enterprise Group members on Thursday and deliver a keynote address.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

guest356
guest356

But still she hires more public servants! The more you hire the less chance you will have of getting voted in, look around the world and take note that the higher public sector numbers become as a percentage of total work force, the further left the governments are and the less fiscally responsible. Please rethink this unfundable boondoggle. I believe in what you are doing but this constant expansion of an overpaid and unaffordable workforce is going to destroy the province.

