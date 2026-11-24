EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith says her government has already taken steps to improve affordability for Alberta families, even as Newfoundland and Labrador turns higher oil royalty revenues into rebates for lower-income families.Alberta has seen a surge in expected provincial revenue in 2026-27, thanks in part to higher-than-expected oil prices, which drove projected resource revenues $11.7 billion higher than initially estimated in Budget 2026 and turned a $9.4 billion deficit into a $2 billion surplus.This fiscal boost has prompted groups to call on Smith's government to help Albertans address Canada's high cost of living by offering additional government rebates. However, the UCP has been reluctant to go beyond offering a $100 fuel tax rebate during the summer and temporarily scrapping the 13-cent fuel tax..Smith faced another question about her government's willingness to provide assistance on Tuesday, after Newfoundland and Labrador decided to use its increased resource revenues to offer a $500-per-child rebate to families receiving the Canada Child Benefit.Alberta's premier did not clearly rule out providing additional relief for Alberta families, although she did not commit to doing so either. Instead, Smith listed ways in which the UCP has already provided support, including a $1,500 income tax cut, the aforementioned fuel tax relief and a $1,000 monthly childcare credit."We have consistently been bringing through affordability measures," Smith said. "In fact, as my finance minister likes to say, if Albertans faced the next closest tax regime, they would have paid $37 billion more in the last two years than they have."Finance Minister Jason Nixon is expected to present Alberta's second-quarter fiscal update later this week.