Smith says Alberta government working to improve Edmonton

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said her government is doing extensive work to make Edmonton a better place to live. For many decades, Smith said conservatives “conceded the ground and allowed the dangerous NDP policies to take root right here in Edmonton.” “Policies that would eventually poison our streets and lead to more hardships, including addiction, for so many,” said Smith in a Tuesday speech at the UCP Leader’s Dinner in Edmonton. In the last election, the Alberta NDP doubled down on some of these policies, suggesting more government-funded narcotics hit communities. These policies have caused harm in British Columbia.The RCMP has warned government-funded drugs are making their way into the hands of organized criminals and poisoning youth. However, the Alberta United Conservative Party offered a different vision. Smith said the Alberta government offered hope to people who were suffering. With these people, she acknowledged it has tried to get as many of them as possible out of the cycle of addiction and into recovery. By having a recovery-oriented approach, she said this is the Alberta way, where people take care of their neighbours. She asked attendees if that made them proud to be Albertans.For years, organized criminals and gangs were preying on vulnerable people in tent cities in Edmonton. In response, the Alberta government worked with the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) to restore order and provide pathways of support for vulnerable people. While the Alberta government removed homeless encampments, it ensured shelter spaces were available to those who needed them, boosted funding to partner agencies to provide more services, and opened a navigation centre pilot project. In a few months, this navigation centre helped more than 900 people reach almost 3,000 referrals for services. She acknowledged Edmontonians want safe communities. She said they want to be able to walk to an Edmonton Oilers game or take public transit to work without being harassed. That is why the Alberta government has announced 50 new police officers in Edmonton, which are intended to protect communities being victimized by guns, gangs, and violent offenders. This support is in addition to $8 million in funding that has allowed EPS to expand its recruit and experienced officer training classes for 2024 and bolster its recruiting efforts. As many people know, Smith said no parent should have to go through the process of having a sick child alone. Since the Stollery Children’s Hospital is one of the world’s best hospitals, she said it has committed to making it a standalone entity to continue saving children’s lives. The Alberta government will refocus other areas of healthcare, allowing people to have access to primary care practitioners when and where they need them. It will continue finding more doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers to reduce emergency wait times and surgical backlogs. In Budget 2024, the Alberta government announced 43 new school projects across the province, creating 35,000 more modern, bright spaces for students. This includes 13 new schools in Edmonton, with five getting ready to be built, five finishing designs, and another three being planned. As Alberta continues to grow, she said every parent should know she finds it important quality schools are available to students. In post-secondary education, it will be expanding the MacEwan University Business School to 5,000 seats and has planned funding for a new trades and technology learning facility at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology. Smith concluded by saying attendees have to “continue showing every Albertan that nothing will hold this province back from its true potential.” “Let’s keep this amazing miracle on the Prairies — the story of Alberta — moving onward and upward for generations to come,” she said. “And to my dear United Conservative family in Edmonton this evening, may Alberta be forever strong and free!” The Alberta government said in 2023 it was spending money on Edmonton’s downtown to support projects that will make it an exciting place to live and work.READ MORE: UCP reimagining downtown Edmonton by spending $4 millionTo support making Edmonton a driving force in Alberta’s economy, the government provided the City of Edmonton with $4 million to spend on the downtown core.“Alberta’s government is committed to Edmonton’s prosperity,” said Smith.