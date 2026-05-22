Alberta

Smith says Alberta independence supporters should be focused on Ocotober, not on dethrowning her

Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior. WS/David Wiechnik
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