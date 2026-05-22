Smith says Alberta independence supporters should be focused on Ocotober, not on dethrowning her

EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith asserted confidence when addressing her standing within the UCP party on Friday, following her announced referendum for a referendum on Alberta independence, telling upset party members to focus on the referendum, not on toppling her. "I think the fact of the matter is that this is a question that has to go to all Albertans, and I have said that I will honour the outcome of this referendum, and there's two options," said Smith during a press conference. "Option one is to vote to remain in Canada. Option two is to start the legal process to leave Canada.""And I would say that those who want to go with option two should focus their efforts on that, and I will be focusing my efforts on remaining, and then we will see what happens on October 19. I will honour the outcome, and I would hope that they would honour the outcome as well."Smith's comments come as she faces fire from aggravated UCP party members who are furious with her for not calling a straightforward "yes" or "no" question on Alberta independence. Their frustrations have been compounded by her adamant insistence that she intends to actively campaign against independence.More to come...