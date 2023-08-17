Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will help its northern neighbours in every way possible as they flee for their lives from wildfires.

Fox Creek, Red Deer, Valleyview and the City of Calgary will all accept Yellowknife evacuees.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

eldon628
eldon628

I agree. We stand with the people of the NWT.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This is what Albertans do, we help others, we always have, I will be donating cash and supplies myself, as the good people of the territories where there for us during the slave lake and fort mac fires, Albertans will be there for them.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.