Alberta

Smith says Alberta NDP MLA altercation with UCP colleague unacceptable

Danielle Smith said the altercation Marlin Schmidt initiated against Jackie Lovely was disturbing.
Danielle Smith said the altercation Marlin Schmidt initiated against Jackie Lovely was disturbing. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Rachel Notley
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Altercation
Joseph Schow
Nathan Cooper
Jackie Lovely
Intimidation
Marlin Schmidt
Point Of Privilege
Scaredness

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news