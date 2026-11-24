EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith is challenging TC Energy's objection to the UCP's legislation aimed at stimulating natural gas pipeline investment in Alberta, saying companies need the product and TC Energy is failing to meet that demand."We are sitting on a literal ocean of gas," said Smith on Tuesday. "It is essentially monopolized, and if there are others who are able to fill that need, then we want to work, be able to work with others."The UCP government introduced legislation on Monday that it says will give Alberta a role in identifying where natural gas producers need new routes to market and where customers require additional natural gas supplies..TC Energy urges Smith to rule out legislation that would split integrated gas pipeline system.Alberta's natural gas transportation system primarily relies on the Nova Gas Transmission Line (NGTL), operated by TC Energy. However, the UCP claims the operator is failing to meet demand from companies.Included in the legislation's measures is a pathway for the UCP to create a pair of Crown corporations if needed, one to oversee pipeline planning, and one to operate a system. "Well, I would say that if TC is able to get the gas where we need it and the volumes where we need it, then we're happy to work with them on that," Smith said."But the experience that we have had over the last two years is hearing from dozens of companies that want to receive gas that are being either told no or sorry, can't help you till after 2030.".TC Energy preemptively responded to the UCP's legislation in a letter sent to the government on November 21, warning that the measures could threaten the company's already announced infrastructure expansion plans and undermine investor confidence.Smith disputed TC Energy's position, saying Alberta's demand for natural gas will only increase as major projects are announced and that there will be no issue if the company can meet that demand."We need the production to develop," Smith said. "So, I would say that we certainly identified this problem two years ago. It's become more and more acute over the last two years, and we will work with any pipeline proponent to move gas to where we need it if TC Energy is unable to do so."