Smith says Alberta on right track because of her government’s policies

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the province is on a path better than the one the NDP was sending it down. While the Alberta NDP had a different vision for the province, Smith said the direction her government is taking it is important because Albertans are natural leaders. “We don’t want to do as well as other provinces,” said Smith in a Saturday speech at the Canada Strong and Free Network Regional Conference in Red Deer, AB. “We want to do better.”.Smith said Alberta wants to show other provinces what is possible like when it separated oil from sand and unlocked the potential from the oilsands. Unlike other provinces, she said the Alberta government has set the standard to stand up for provincial rights. The first bill her government passed was the Alberta Sovereignty Act (ASA). As the Canadian government kept rolling out disastrous policies outside its jurisdiction, she said it pulled out the ASA. The Alberta government used the ASA to respond to the Clean Electricity Regulations. She confirmed it will use it again if the Canadian government rolls out a methane, fertilizer, or emissions cap. The premier went on to say Alberta is a leader in protecting personal freedoms. That is why the Alberta government will be introducing legislation to amend the Alberta Bill of Rights. While she cannot share the amended Alberta Bill of Rights before it is tabled, she said it will make it illegal for the government to discriminate against people for refusing medical treatments such as vaccines. She pointed out the Alberta government will restrict gender transitions in minors. The Alberta government will bring in an opt-in system to mandate parents give consent for their children to learn about sexual orientation, gender identity, and human sexuality in schools. It will adopt changes to ensure biological women and girls compete against each other and not be held back by transgender athletes. Smith continued by saying the Alberta government will bring in compassionate intervention. Compassionate intervention will ensure people with mental illnesses and addictions posing serious dangers to themselves or others are ordered into treatment for 90 to 120 days. While compassionate intervention was controversial when it was first proposed, she said other governments are starting to recognize its effectiveness. The British Columbia government said it would introduce it if it is re-elected. Smith concluded by saying great work is being done by she and the Alberta United Conservative Party. She said Alberta is on the right path. “I truly believe that our best days are still ahead and that Alberta is safer and stronger and freer thanks to the work of our government,” she said..Smith followed up by saying she was open to establishing a wait time guarantee to address long healthcare wait times, where people who cannot get their surgeries done within a medically-recommended timeframe will receive money to have it done elsewhere.“There’s going to be a whole pile of lefties that don’t like that idea, but that’s the kind of discipline that you need to have,” she said. “Do the job they’re asking you to do, enjoy the privilege of your monopoly, and exercise the privilege of your monopoly or you won’t be a monopoly any longer.” Next year, she said the Alberta government could bring in a wait time guarantee as a pilot project based on the progress it has made. She admitted she is not there yet because she believes most people are low- and middle-income families who need the healthcare system to work. Smith said at the CSFN Regional Conference in November it is "a rallying point for all of us who believe in a strong and free and prosperous Canada." .Smith says conservatives have to maintain momentum ."This past year, our conservative movement has shown remarkable strength, and we need to keep that momentum going," she said. "We've grown faster than ever before, proving that our ideas and our values and our vision resonate deeply with people.". 