Smith says Alberta succeeding because of UCP’s values

RED DEER — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the province is succeeding because of the United Conservative Party’s conservative and freedom-loving values. Smith said that's why the left-wing pundits and establishment in Canada oppose the Alberta UCP so much. “Because their ideologies of socialism and censorship, eco-extremism and big government are failing and losing in the court of public opinion and losing badly, while our Alberta values of fiscal conservatism, free markets, individual freedom, and personal responsibility are working and winning with the public more and more every single day,” said Smith in a Saturday speech at the UCP AGM at Westerner Park in Red Deer. “And that, dear friends, is why it is more important than ever for our UCP government and our party to double and triple down on acting and governing like conservatives.” She said the UCP has to be unapologetic and bold in protecting and promoting personal freedoms, low taxes, free markets, parental rights, school choice, and Alberta sovereignty. While she has faced pushback, she committed to doing all of that. Although she remains committed to these values, she said her cabinet ministers and MLAs have the same view. She added they have done remarkable work together, but they have more work to do. In healthcare, led by Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, Smith said the government has broken up the Alberta Health Services monopoly. She said it is restructuring how primary care, hospital care, seniors care, and mental health and addictions are delivered. This means fewer bureaucrats and more frontline healthcare workers. In short, she said this plan is about getting better, faster care for patients. In the education system, led by Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, the government announced the construction of the largest number of new schools in the province’s history. Under the School Construction Accelerator Program (SCAP), she said there will be tens of thousands of new public and Catholic school spaces for children. However, she pointed out the SCAP will expand school choice by building more charter and independent schools. She called parental choice in education “a bedrock principle of our UCP government.”The premier went on to say the Alberta government has introduced legislation to ensure children’s future choices are protected by restricting gender transitions in minors. While some leftists have accused Smith of being hateful for restricting gender transitions in minors, she said she is making these changes to allow children to be mature enough to make life-altering decisions. It will be introducing a requirement for parents to opt their children into lessons about sexual orientation, gender identity, and human sexuality. Additionally, it will be banning biological males from competing in women’s sports. Earlier this week, the Alberta government introduced amendments to the Alberta Bill of Rights. The amendments include the right to own and possess firearms and the right to never have property taken without just compensation. Unlike the Canadian government, she said the Alberta government will never take away people’s property for protesting unjust laws. She said the Alberta Bill of Rights Amendment Act will prohibit future governments from introducing vaccine mandates. Smith continued by saying the Alberta government will stand up for freedom by launching a review of regulated professions such as its law society and the college of physicians and surgeons. It will bring changes in the spring to ensure regulator bodies are limited to regulating their members’ professional competence and conduct and not their freedom of expression. She said what prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson is going through with the College of Psychologists and Behaviour Analysts of Ontario for speaking out against the federal government is unacceptable. As more of these violations happen in Alberta, she said she knows it needs to act to ensure censorship is stopped. While Alberta is prosperous right now, she said she and every one of her MLAs wants to ensure the Alberta Advantage remains strong for years to come. At the moment, she said Alberta is on the right path. Smith concluded by saying the values the UCP promotes has made Alberta a beacon of hope, freedom, and prosperity. If it stays united, she said it will not be defeated. “Thank you, and may Alberta forever be strong and free,” she said. LaGrange started off the event by saying attendees should be feeling great. “This crowd, this energy, I have never seen anything like it,” said LaGrange. “Thank you so much for coming and making this possible.” LaGrange said the UCP cherishes the values that make Alberta an amazing place. These values are a commitment to freedom, a respect for hard work, and a determination to make people’s lives better. Smith said in her first United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting speech since the last election in 2023 that Alberta is leading and has to continue to lead..Smith says the world should value Alberta’s leadership .“We must be that shining city on the hill,” she said. “That land of promise that the best and brightest Canadians and people from around the world look to and say ‘there is the land of opportunity my family and I want to make our home.’”