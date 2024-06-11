Alberta

Smith says Alberta to complete new oil reserves evaluation later this year

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith addresses the Global energy Show in Calgary on Tuesday.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith addresses the Global energy Show in Calgary on Tuesday.Shaun Polczer/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Oil And Gas
Trans Mountain
Ableg
Crude Oil Exports
Global Energy Show
Carbon Emissions
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news