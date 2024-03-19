Smith says Alberta will double oil and gas production by 2050, and still meet net zero

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told an energy conference in Houston that her government will double oil and gas production and be carbon neutral by 2050. “We can and we will!” tweeted Smith on Tuesday. “And that’s the message I just delivered to our American friends and investors at CERA (Cambridge Energy Research Associates) in Houston just moments ago.”.While people might oppose oil and gas development, Smith said Alberta is the answer. Smith said in July she was disappointed to see Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault wanting to impose a net zero electricity grid on the provinces by 2035 and cut oil and gas production. READ MORE: Smith and Moe slam Guilbeault's plan to cut oil production by 75%“Not only are the contemplated federal targets unconstitutional, they create investor uncertainty and are extremely harmful to the Alberta and Canadian economies,” she said. “I was also alarmed to read the minister’s belief that oil and gas production is likely to be reduced by 75% by 2050.” .Smith said at the Calgary stop of Tucker Carlson Network founder Tucker Carlson’s Sworn Enemy Tour in January she wanted to expand Alberta’s energy industry. READ MORE: Smith says doubling Alberta’s oil production an attainable, aspirational goal following Tucker talkAt the moment, she said she wanted to take a page out of what the Americans were doing by becoming the world’s largest oil and gas producer while reducing emissions. “So I think we should just double down and decide we're going to double our oil and gas production,” she said.