Smith says Albertans have to respect court process with Coutts Four case

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she did not see the evidence and was not in the courtroom for the trial for Coutts Four members Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick. However, Smith said the verdict came from a jury of Carbert's and Olienick's peers, which is important because jury trials are sacrosanct in Canada. "And they looked at the evidence, rejected some of the charges, and accepted some of the others," said Smith in a Thursday interview on the Shaun Newman Podcast. "And so that's where I think we find ourselves." Carbert and Olienick were found not guilty of conspiring to kill RCMP officers on August 2. READ MORE: UPDATED: Two Coutts Four members not guilty of conspiracy to murder RCMP officersHowever, Carbert and Olienick were found guilty of mischief to property and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes. "Tony Olienick has also been found guilty of possessing an explosive," said Coutts Trio member Marco Van Huigenbos. .Shaun Newman Podcast host Shaun Newman started off by saying he looks at how Smith approaches different issues and is willing to give her time to carry out policies. "And then six-and-a-half years to Tony Olienick, Chris Carbert, and I go aren't we supposed to be the bastion of freedom," said Newman. "And I look at the judicial system, I've done a bunch of different roundtables on this topic, and I'm like of all places for it to happen, Alberta." Smith was not Alberta premier during most of the COVID-19 pandemic. While she was not premier, Newman asked for her thoughts on the Coutts Four and the decision for Carbert and Olienick. Smith called for Albertans to support the court process because they want to know if they are facing any criminal charges, a jury will be who they go before. That was what the outcome was with this case. "I do not want to judge what the jury saw, why they came to the verdict that they did, but I think people should feel some confidence that the jury trial system is an important part of our process and that's the outcome that it had," she said. Court of King's Bench of Alberta Justice David Labrenz sentenced Carbert and Olienick to six-and-a-half years in prison for charges stemming from the Coutts Border Blockade on Monday. READ MORE: STIFF SENTENCES: Jail terms handed down to Coutts 2, Carbert and Olienick six-and-half years apieceCarbert and Olienick were sentenced to six month for mischief to be served concurrently with time served for their other offences. Olienick's possession of an explosive charge is to be served consecutively, so it will tacked on to the other sentence rather than served simultaneously.Labrenz called this a "deterrant sentence.".