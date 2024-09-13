Alberta

Smith says Albertans have to respect court process with Coutts Four case

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan spoke with reporters in Hinton after a tour of the wildfire staging area.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan spoke with reporters in Hinton after a tour of the wildfire staging area.Courtesy CPAC/YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Evidence
Jury
Shaun Newman
Chris Carbert
Anthony Olienick
Conspiracy To Commit Murder
Verdict
David Labrenz
Court Process

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news