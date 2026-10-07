Alberta

Smith says Albertans recognize meaningful efforts to address grievances

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Red Deer on July 29, 2026.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Red Deer on July 29, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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Alberta Independence
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
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