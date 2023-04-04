smithsideshot

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

 Arthur C. Green/ Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has “some concern” about Elections Alberta’s plan to use tabulators for the provincial election, but votes will be hand counted if a recount is necessary for the May election.

“I have confirmed through department officials all votes on Election Day will be counted,” Smith said on Monday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

eldon628
eldon628

Absolutely!! Hand counting is the only way to ensure a reasonably fair vote count.

A Sebastian
A Sebastian

eldon., need also ensure person's doing hand counting are honest, impartial, non-partisan, unbiased, non party supporter, can count, of age, senile, sober...

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Yeah, big deal about "integrity", when your vote means nothing.

You have no input into:

- the LAWs rammed down your throat

- any effect on the fake FIAT CURRENCY that steals from you with inflation created at will

- any input to the criminal taxes the politico/bankster/pedo extort from you to give to their buddies' juicy contracts

- any method to get rid of all the crooked judges, who are likely in the cult too

You see, the politico/bankster/crime cult gang rides off into the sunset with a golden pension, while you get to sucked dry.

"You will own nothing, and you will be happy." Klaus, WEF turdeau master

guest627
guest627

It is amazing how the media, talk shows and Ndp are doing what ever they can to make Danille Smith look invisible . However this lady is very knowledgeable and most of all wants Alberta to be smart. Being strong as she is "proving" we can not go back to NDP days again would be the end of Alberta so paper voting is the best . Honestly might still work !!!!!!

john.lankers
john.lankers

At least the premier is aware.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Of course she wants them hand counted, that's probably her only way of winning.

fpenner
fpenner

Yes, honest results. Agreed. I’m sure Notley and Trudeau and Singh are steaming about reliable counting.

guest627
guest627

Isn't this amazing , she will win if its the truth on paper ??? I guess you like the NDP very much so technology can be rigged in Notleys favour . I love your honesty so I hope you smile May 29

oulananj
oulananj

All votes on election day. Early votes will be counted with machine as per Alberta Elections "We will be using tabulators at our advance voting places. Election Systems & Software is our vendor for this election. We will be using the DS200, as well as the AutoMark, which is a voter assist terminal."

