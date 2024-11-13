Smith says businesses make Alberta an economic leader

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the provincial economy would not be the powerhouse it is without small, medium, and large enterprises. Smith called businesses “a big part of the reason why Alberta leads the country in economic growth and job creation.” “It’s why we’ve established some of the most business-friendly policies in Alberta,” said Smith in a Wednesday speech to the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce. “And it’s why our government supports Alberta’s businesses with policies and through initiatives that help them succeed.” To create a prosperous economy, she said the Alberta government introduced the Job Creation Tax Cut, ensuring it has Canada’s most competitive corporate tax regime and better than 44 American states. She pointed out there are programs such as the Investment and Growth Fund. Two years ago, the Alberta government provided Southland Trailers more than $2 million in grant funding for a project in Lethbridge creating 250 permanent jobs. In response, she said Southland Trailers has experienced substantive growth and is one example of the positive impact business has on community. She said the Alberta government’s common sense policies and forward-looking initiatives and the province's skilled workforce, more affordable cost of living, and endless opportunities are why so many investors choose it. Additionally, she noted these investors “see our many advantages, and they’re seeing a lot of those opportunities right here in and around Lethbridge.” One example she offered was Cavendish Farms’ spending in the Frozen Potato Processing Plant near Coaldale — the largest private investment in Lethbridge history. The project will create 400 construction jobs, is going to provide up to 190 jobs, and make Alberta the new top potato producer in Canada. When it comes to attracting investment, she said southern Alberta’s future remains bright. However, she said all of Alberta will be prosperous. She said Alberta’s prosperous economy is helping to attract people from across Canada and the world. While these newcomers are helping to fill job shortages, she acknowledged it means the Alberta government has to build more infrastructure and provide more services. That is what happens when Alberta’s population grows at the pace of adding two cities the size of Lethbridge in one year. While there are challenges with rapid population growth, she said it presents opportunities, including to create a workforce for the future. That is why the Alberta government is supporting post-secondary schools as they tailor their programming and prepare their students to meet the challenges of its job market. It started this work in 2021 with the Alberta 2030: Building Skills for Jobs Strategy.The strategy is its 10-year plan to create jobs; further diversify the economy; develop, attract and retain talent; and build partnerships between post-secondary schools and industry. This includes creating new seats in programs dedicated to in-demand fields such as health, aviation and skilled trades.She said it changed Lethbridge College into Lethbridge Polytechnic. With this change, she said it brings exciting new opportunities for Lethbridge Polytechnic, allowing it to provide a wider variety of courses and career paths to students to better meet their needs. She confirmed the Alberta government needs to grow capacity in schools. In the last few years, Alberta has added 33,000 students per year to its kindergarten to Grade 12 education system, which was leading to schools overflowing. That was why the Alberta government announced the School Construction Accelerator Program. Over the next three budgets, it will be prioritizing construction of up to 90 new schools and 24 more modernizations or replacements. It will be expanding modular classrooms and supporting the expansion of charter schools so it can create more than 200,000 student spaces over the next seven years. So far, it has advanced 10 priority school projects to the next stages of development. She said businesses can count on it to fight for them. This is because it wants businesses to be able to overcome barriers and achieve success in whatever they choose to do. Smith concluded by saying Alberta will continue to power forward, leading Canada, creating jobs, and building a strong future. She said the Alberta government will always work with organizations such as chambers of commerce to ensure it understands their challenges and priorities, hears their concerns and ideas, and ensures it remains the best place to live. “You — and all Albertans — deserve nothing less,” she said. 