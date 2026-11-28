CALGARY — Premier Danielle Smith says some UCP constituency association presidents have not signed the party's pledge to respect the results of Alberta's independence referendum because they are confused about the consequences of violating it.The UCP has moved to require constituency association presidents to sign an updated code of conduct and non-disclosure agreement, requiring them to commit to upholding and respecting the results of Alberta's referendum.The requirement has received mixed reviews from presidents. Some have signed, but at least 16 have not, citing fears that their freedom of expression will be restricted.The premier previously said she intended to use the party's AGM as an opportunity to connect with these presidents and understand their concerns..Smith said on Saturday that she had met with one of the presidents and planned to meet with others later in the day. However, she said she had come to understand that their concerns stemmed from a misunderstanding.The pledge had been incorporated into the UCP's existing constituency association president code of conduct and non-disclosure agreement, which contains provisions allowing the party to use legal means to recover lost money if necessary. Smith said some presidents were concerned they could be taken to court for violating the referendum pledge."By adding this pledge to that document, that got people very concerned that is there some legal risk, tort risk, civil liability that they would face, and that's not what our intention was," said Smith. "As we said, the only outcome would be that you can't be president if you want to be in that position."The UCP says the pledge is intended to solidify a unified party message heading into the 2027 general election. While some UCP members have welcomed the sentiment, others have been less supportive.Smith said the board may consider amending the non-disclosure agreement to address the concerns.