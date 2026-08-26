Alberta

Smith says cutting or taxing oil exports to the US would be a 'disastrous' decision

A screenshot of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith explaining why it is a disastrous idea for Canada to use Alberta's oil as a tool in the nation's trade war with the U.S.
A screenshot of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith explaining why it is a disastrous idea for Canada to use Alberta's oil as a tool in the nation's trade war with the U.S. Alberta Government: YouTube
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Donald Trump
Doug Ford
Cusma
Alberta Oil And Gas
Canada US trade
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
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