Smith says LRT users deserve safe system

The stories of residents who feel unsafe are endless. Open-air drug use and lawless behaviour have taxpayers afraid of a system they use to commute. One resident said he saw a drug addict moving a couch into the train the other night. Others complain about security guards who let addicts shoot up drugs in stations.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith took to Twitter over the weekend to comment on pictures posted by the Western Standard of the continued chaos that plagues the Edmonton transit system.

In recent months, some say the homeless and drug addicts have taken over the system causing complete disorder and apparent confusion.

