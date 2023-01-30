Alberta Premier Danielle Smith took to Twitter over the weekend to comment on pictures posted by the Western Standard of the continued chaos that plagues the Edmonton transit system.
In recent months, some say the homeless and drug addicts have taken over the system causing complete disorder and apparent confusion.
“Eux Claires station. These two guys shooting up heroin as a security guard stands there and watches. At least they set up a half ass cardboard blind.”-Edmonton resident who rides #yegtransit @CoryBMorgan pic.twitter.com/tzEWFBq37B— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) January 28, 2023
Taxpayers have taken to social media to vent their frustration with the City of Edmonton. Addiction and homelessness have affected every community in Alberta, with Edmonton being especially hard hit.
"These images are disturbing. Edmonton deserves better," Smith said on Sunday.
These images are disturbing. Edmonton deserves better.@MikeEllisUCP, @edmontonpolice, & the task force have my full support to not only provide compassionate care to those suffering addiction, but also ensure reliable public safety across our capital city.#yeg #abpoli #ableg https://t.co/w9cVSgzeiy pic.twitter.com/X7ZnlEk1ih— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) January 29, 2023
The pictures were of an Edmonton transit bus which had its camera equipment destroyed and was taken over by "the methman" a witness claimed. The driver had to lock themselves in a washroom the witness added.
"@MikeEllisUCP @edmontonpolice and the task force have my full support to not only provide compassionate care to those suffering addiction but also ensure reliable public safety across our capital city," Smith said.
One resident said he saw a drug addict moving a couch into the train the other night. Others complain about security guards who let addicts shoot up drugs in stations.
"Sohi Station has really let itself go. They have allowed the LRT to become out of control and unrideable for women and children. It is homeless shelter, shooting gallery and open pit bathroom. Rider safety no longer matter," one Twitter user said.
I double dare @AmarjeetSohiYEG to take public transit in the @CityofEdmonton for an entire week and tell taxpayers it's safe. #yegtransit @CoryBMorgan pic.twitter.com/ulz84hsrCG— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) January 5, 2023
"This is a very concerning and disturbing scene that we’ve been hearing about all too often. Citizens, businesses, and community leaders have raised many concerns regarding safety while taking transit and walking down the street. People in Edmonton have rights," Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis said.
"They have a right to take transit with a sense of security for their well-being, a right to walk in their community free of harm, a right to be free of civil and social disorder. For those that need help, a right to begin a path to recovery."
Meanwhile in Edmonton…Would this be classed as “Social disorder?” To be fair it was 4 am in the morning. But what about the riders that use this shelter in the morning commute to work? Is this considered vandalism? @CoryBMorgan pic.twitter.com/By9f7zflNu— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) January 28, 2023
Ellis noted that the UCP government has a responsibility for the safety of all members of the public.
"That is why our government created Edmonton Public Safety and community response task force. The task force is focused on collaboration between municipal and provincial officials combined with expertise brought by community leaders to find meaningful solutions to social disorder," Ellis said.
"We are working diligently to find solutions that will have real impact to improving public safety by helping by along a path to recovery. Help is on the way soon."
