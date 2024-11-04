Smith says Edmonton Remembrance ceremony about honouring fallen soldiers

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called the No Stone Left Alone Beechmount Remembrance Ceremony “an opportunity for hundreds of students to show their gratitude and respect for the fallen soldiers who bravely gave their lives so we can live in a free and democratic society.” While these soldiers died, Smith said many of them were a few years older than the students who would be marking their graves with poppies. “Many of them likely had dreams and aspirations similar to those of our young people today,” said Smith in a Monday speech at the No Stone Left Alone Beechmount Remembrance Ceremony at Beechmount Cemetery in Edmonton. “All of them are the reason why here in Canada we have the freedom to follow our dreams and live our lives as we choose.” With this ceremony, she said it “is a meaningful way to connect with the stories of these soldiers, sailors, and aviators to remember the person beyond the uniform and to honour their selfless service while in uniform.” She vowed people will never forget their sacrifice. Also, she said they will not forget the soldiers who fought and returned home from the First World War. She added these veterans went on to become parents, grandparents, and great grandparents. She pointed out she recently celebrated the 100th birthday of Canadian veteran William H. Wilson, who served Canada in the Second World War and fought in the Battle of Normandy. In 2024, she said it is a rare privilege to honour a Second World War hero. However, she said Albertans have the continued privilege of honouring veterans from the Afghanistan War and peacekeeping missions and soldiers in the Canadian Armed Forces who continue to serve Canada to this day. She praised these veterans and soldiers as heroes. To every student participating in the ceremony, she thanked them. In a peaceful country, she said it can be easy to forget how that peace was achieved, but these students are keeping the memory of fallen soldiers alive by recognizing and remembering their sacrifice alive. Smith concluded by saying people will always remember and be grateful. “Lest we forget,” she said. No Stone Left Alone (NSLA) founder Maureen Bianchini Purvis started off the event by saying she would always bring out a poppy to her mother’s headstone on Remembrance Day to honour her service during the Second World War. “And then I would bring the kids from where they rest up here to the cenotaph, and it was my youngest daughter and she said ‘Mum, how come they all don’t get one,” said Bianchini Purvis. “And I thought to myself, well I’m going to think about that and see if we can do that.” Bianchini Purvis said her mission became helping children take action and see it like she sees it. NSLA did 236 ceremonies in every province in Canada last year. Alberta Lt. Gov. Salma Lakhani said as people gather to remember fallen soldiers, they should reflect on some of them being young when they died and making sacrifices for them to enjoy the quality of life they are blessed to have. “I would like all of us, especially our young students who are placing poppies today, to remember that they gave up their lives, their hopes, aspirations, and futures for us,” said Lakhani. “I would like all to think how you and other young people just like you enjoy the lives you lead thanks to our women and men in uniform.” Because of these soldiers, Lakhani said people are free to create the futures they want, regardless of their cultures, genders, or religions. She acknowledged they are free to live in peace. This ordeal comes after students painted the landmark rocks on the University of Calgary campus red and white in memory of Canadians who fought for freedom in 2023. .Rock on! U of Calgary students honour veterans for Remembrance Day .A group of about 17 people gathered at the rocks to paint and honour Remembrance Day. U of C student Fletcher Guty said in an interview with the Western Standard he wanted to paint the rocks to show the memory of family members lost in the Second World War was in his heart.