Alberta

Smith says Edmonton Remembrance ceremony about honouring fallen soldiers

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the No Stone Left Alone Beechmount Remembrance Ceremony is “an opportunity for hundreds of students to show their gratitude and respect for the fallen soldiers who bravely gave their lives so we can live in a free and democratic society.”
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the No Stone Left Alone Beechmount Remembrance Ceremony is “an opportunity for hundreds of students to show their gratitude and respect for the fallen soldiers who bravely gave their lives so we can live in a free and democratic society.” Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
University Of Calgary
Salma Lakhani
Dreams
Soldiers
No Stone Left Alone Beechmount Remembrance Ceremony
Fallen Soldiers
Remembrance
Maureen Bianchini Purvis
Rocks

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news