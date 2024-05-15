Alberta

Smith says election coming if Calgarians disapprove of blanket rezoning

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she is worried Calgary city council voted for blanket rezoning due to a bilateral agreement it reached with the Canadian government.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she is worried Calgary city council voted for blanket rezoning due to a bilateral agreement it reached with the Canadian government. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Election
Calgary City Council
Jyoti Gondek
Danielle Smith
Canadian Government
Ableg
Yyccc
Interference
Concerns
Bill 18
Blanket rezoning
Blanket Rezoning Bylaw

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news