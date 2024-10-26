Smith says fall legislative agenda about making changes to help cabinet ministers

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the fall legislative agenda is based on making legislative changes to allow cabinet ministers to do their jobs. In response, Smith said these changes will be introduced in bills in the fall. “But we are very much focused on healthcare, on education,” said Smith in a Saturday interview on Your Province. Your Premier. on Corus Radio. “We announced that we’re doing an $8.6 billion capital build.” Corus Radio host Wayne Nelson started off by saying the Alberta government has a busy agenda, with at least 13 bills to be introduced in the legislature before the fall session wraps up in early December. “Your house leader says your government has followed through on promises to improve healthcare, public safety, and the rights of Albertans, and these bills, which mostly focus on rights and freedoms, are a continuation of those promises,” said Nelson.“But your critics, including the Opposition NDP, say you missed the boat.” While the Alberta government has revealed its fall agenda, critics have said average Albertans are more concerned about inflation, the cost of living, infrastructure, and housing and question the timing of it ahead of the United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting. Nelson asked Smith for her response to the critics on what is important to average Albertans and her pandering to her base to survive the leadership review. Since Smith was elected, she said the Alberta government has been focused on healthcare reform. It has introduced multiple bills about healthcare reform and refocused the system on four different service priority areas. She pointed out it does not need to legislate on every issue. With healthcare, she said it has “already put the big pieces in place and so that work will continue.” She said it is the same with homelessness and mental health and addictions. The Alberta government has given out that budget allocation to build recovery communities, set up therapeutic living units, and hire more police officers in Calgary and Edmonton. On affordability, she said it has put forward many initiatives. The Alberta government has introduced reforms that have brought electricity rates down. When it comes to large spending items, she said they have to wait until February because of the budget. She added she feels “like we’re listening to what Albertans are telling us are their priorities, and we’re acting on them.” The Alberta government holds a fall and spring legislative session. She said the large legislative agenda starts in February with the launch of the budget and multiple bills come forward, and the fall sees a smaller agenda. Smith concluded by saying this is the way the Alberta government does business. “We’ve got two big legislative sessions and with the work in between where we put the bills together, so that’s what we’ve been working on,” she said. The Alberta government said on Friday the legislature will reconvene for the fall sitting on Monday with legislation to protect and advance Albertans’ rights, freedoms, and opportunities..UPDATED: Alberta legislature to reconvene for fall session on Monday .This fall, it said it will introduce legislation fortifying Albertans’ rights, freedoms, and opportunities, ensuring protections are updated to reflect modern times. “Alberta’s government is heading back in the legislature, with a laser focus on the protection of Albertans’ best interests,” said Alberta Government House Leader Joseph Schow.