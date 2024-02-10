Alberta

Smith says gender identity policies based on UK’s changes

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said during her time in the media, it was about fairness, accuracy and balance.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said during her time in the media, it was about fairness, accuracy and balance.Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Danielle Smith
Sexual Minorities
United Kingdom
Minors
Alberta Government
Gender Transitions
Gender Changes
Adults
Wayne Nelson
Gender Identity Clinics

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news