Alberta

Smith says gender identity policies could provide Independent MLA with redemption

Danielle Smith said her gender identity policies will offer Jennifer Johnson with the opportunity to speak about her beliefs and fix her relationship with sexual minorities.
Danielle Smith said her gender identity policies will offer Jennifer Johnson with the opportunity to speak about her beliefs and fix her relationship with sexual minorities. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Gender Identity
Ableg
Alberta Government
Alberta United Conservative Party
Work
Jennifer Johnson
Beliefs
Discussions
Offensive Language
Forum

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news