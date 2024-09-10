Smith says gender identity policies could provide Independent MLA with redemption

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said her gender identity policies will provide Independent MLA Jennifer Johnson (Lacombe-Ponoka) with a platform for her to explain her beliefs and rebuild bridges with sexual minorities. The Alberta government will be bringing forward three gender identity bills — one about banning gender transitions in minors, another about informing parents about what happens with their children in schools, and a third about protecting women in sports. “And I think Ms. Johnson will have the opportunity to participate in all that discussion and I hope be able to provide some clarity on where she stands on these issues and be able to provide some comfort that she’s going to govern for all of her constituents,” said Smith at a Tuesday press scrum. “So I think she needs to be able to have that forum to be able to put that on the interim.” Smith said in 2023 Johnson used offensive language when she compared schools producing transgender children to mixing feces into cookies. READ MORE: UPDATED: Smith says controversial UCP candidate won't sit in caucus if elected“Although there are certainly legitimate policy discussions to be had on youth transgender issues, the language used by Ms. Johnson regarding children identifying as transgender is simply unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our party or province,” she said. “She will not sit as a member of the United Conservative caucus in the Legislature.” Smith followed up by saying Johnson has to do the work. “We have a lot of work we need to do in the fall,” she said. “She has the opportunity to put her statements on the agenda and on the record, and I hope that she’s able to build the confidence with her constituents.” However, she said it is a little too early to say that. Johnson acknowledged in 2023 Smith would be barring her from sitting in the Alberta United Conservative Party caucus if she was elected.READ MORE: Dropped Alberta UCP candidate says she wants to earn back party’s trust“This morning I had a productive conversation with the Transgender Equality Society of Alberta and I am willing to meet with any community group to educate myself on their concerns,” she said. “My intention is to earn my seat back on the United Conservative team, but should you give me the opportunity to be your MLA, I will continue to work tirelessly to stand up for the residents of Lacombe-Ponoka and represent you to the best of my ability at the legislature.”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.