Smith says gender identity policies will not take effect at start of new school year

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Thursday her government will not impose her gender identity policies when the new school year starts next month because it has to follow a legislative process. The Alberta government starts the fall legislative session on October 28. “Our intention is to bring forward those policies that need legislative approval in the fall session,” said Smith at a press conference. “And so that will be both the ones affecting school and healthcare as well as sports.” Once the Alberta government passes legislation, regulations have to be implemented, a proclamation made, and it will be implemented after. In response, Smith said her gender identity policies will not be implemented on September 1. She said she does not “want to pre-empt the discussion that we’re going to have, but there will be legislative discussion that happens in the fall.” Smith had said she will be bringing forward legislative proposals about gender identity in the fall session. “Of course I don’t want to suppose what the outcome of those deliberations will be, but there will be lots of time to be able to get the policies in place and implement them,” she said. “We have to make sure that we have that robust discussion in the legislative session in the fall and that will happen this year.” Smith said in January changing genders is a decision that should be reserved for adults. READ MORE: WATCH: Smith says Alberta government to restrict gender transitions in minors“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” she said. “Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth no matter how well-intentioned or sincere poses as a risk to that child’s future that I, as premier, am not comfortable with permitting in our province.”