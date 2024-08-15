Alberta

Smith says gender identity policies will not take effect at start of new school year

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams announced the opening of the Lakeview Recovery Community.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams announced the opening of the Lakeview Recovery Community. Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
School
Ableg
Alberta Government
Approvals
Gender Changes
Adults
Gender Identity Laws
Proposals
Legislative Session
Legislative Process

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news