Alberta

Smith says hydrogen a fuel of the future

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said people should support hydrogen development because it will be used for power in the future.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said people should support hydrogen development because it will be used for power in the future. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Investments
Dale Nally
Trust
Future
Hydrogen
Fuels
Potential
Canadian Hydrogen Convention
Nick Samain

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news