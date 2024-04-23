Smith says hydrogen a fuel of the future

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said people need to support hydrogen development because it is one of the fuels of the future. At the moment, Smith said this future “is rushing toward us because industries and governments alike recognize the tremendous potential of hydrogen to store and distribute large amounts of energy.” “Hydrogen demand is growing around the world,” said Smith in a Tuesday speech at the Canadian Hydrogen Convention (CHC) in Edmonton. “However, the challenge we have before us is how can we maximize its use, making the most of hydrogen’s avantages for emissions reduction, the environment and energy security.” For hydrogen to expand, she pointed out it will need investments in production, distribution, infrastructure, supply chains and workforce training. If people want to recognize its potential and promise, she said investments need to happen now. The Alberta government introduced its Energy Development and Emissions Reduction Plan to align with having a carbon-neutral future by 2050. It is co-operating with industry to build a clean hydrogen economy. Alberta is Canada’s largest hydrogen producer and user. She said it has the resources and knowledge to become a global powerhouse because of decades of experience with natural gas. To date, the Alberta government has spent $106 million on 37 hydrogen development projects. Much of this funding has come from the Clean Hydrogen Centre of Excellence (CHCOE), which it created to accelerate technology across the industry. The CHCOE identifies barriers to the mass adoption of hydrogen. It offers testing services and hosts demonstration projects. It brings together experts to share information. So far, it has committed $50 million in grants to support hydrogen development and technologies. She said the Alberta government is inviting private investment into a network of hydrogen fueling stations. A few weeks ago, she was at the opening of Alberta’s first hydrogen fuelling station from the private sector in Nisku. As she has thought about all of the work it has done, she said building out hydrogen infrastructure is essential. If Alberta can build out its infrastructure to BC and can expand it down to the US, she acknowledged it can become a large market. Since Alberta is doing a great job at attracting investment, she said she would love to see a manufacturing centre to feed this market. Edmonton Global has issued the 5,000 Vehicle Challenge to get the Edmonton Metropolitan Region to become the first to adopt hydrogen passenger vehicles. She announced the Alberta government is putting $57 million into 28 new hydrogen projects that will develop technologies, reduce emissions and power the economy. This funding distributed to Emissions Reduction Alberta and Alberta Innovates will push forward hydrogen technologies and solutions to share with the world. Through these projects, she said it will expand hydrogen use in communities and industries such as heavy duty transportation and petrochemicals and natural gas. She joked about how these funds can be used to test hydrogen vehicles in Alberta’s unpredictable climate. Smith concluded by saying success in the hydrogen industry “takes years of hard work and often heartbreak and picking up the pieces and trying again.” However, she said that is what keeps CHC attendees going. “Every advance has the potential to change the world for the better, and I wish you all the best in your ventures,” she said. DMG Events Senior Vice-President, North America Nick Samain started off by saying this year’s theme is Accelerating Canada’s Hydrogen Future. “The individuals and companies here are truly enabling Alberta’s position as a world leader in hydrogen,” said Samain. “We’re showing the world the incredible innovation and technology, the know how required to scale and accelerate hydrogen’s potential both as a domestic fuel and an export opportunity.” Samain said it was an honour to introduce Smith because she has been a hydrogen leader. He added she is a proud Albertan. Smith said in July she trusted hydrogen. READ MORE: Alberta exploring private investors to develop hydrogen vehicle recharging stationsShe issued a mandate letter to Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally calling on him to acquire expressions of interest from private sector investors to establish a network of hydrogen vehicle and electric vehicle charging stations across the province. When it comes to the Commercial Safety Rest Areas Expansion Program, she advised Nally to focus on partnering with the retail and hospitality industries and work towards adding hydrogen and EV stations to it.