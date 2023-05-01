UCP leader Danielle Smith hits the ground running in Calgary

UCP leader Danielle Smith hits the ground running in Calgary

 Image By: Jonathan Bradley

United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith says she has written and spoken over a million words and sometimes she makes mistakes.

During questioning on Monday from the media on the first day of the 2023 election campaign, Smith how she plans to defend herself from critics.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Raz
Raz

Polititains are not perfect, that is why they should be dressed up as clowns. Clowns are far from serious. Elections are a gong show. Smith promises to lower taxes, then what??

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

The last thing I expect from a politician is perfection. That's just an unreasonable request for anyone.

I do, however, expect them to be honest and grounded on protecting the rights and freedoms of the people they serve.

A seemingly simple set of requirements, but as it turns out its strangely a very tall order, and as yet never filled.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

The election is going to be a race between which leader can pose with more minorities on the campaign and don't talk at all about the last 3 years.

Report Add Reply
peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

will anyone ask Notley about her proposal to send syringe wielding bureaucrats door to door? the arguments to support forcing people to accept a medical treatment against their will were, at the time and still now, morally and intellectually bankrupt....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.