Smith gets scrumed by reporters

UCP leader Danielle Smith (L).

 Image By Arthur C. Green

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley and United Conservative Party (UCP) leader Danielle Smith took time after the TV debate to answer more questions from the media.

Notley told the media after the debate that she was pleased with her performance and was able to discuss some of the issues Albertans are facing.

Notley gets scrumed by reporters

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

eldon628
eldon628

Good article Arthur! I believe Danielle Smith is the right person to lead Alberta . Its going to be freedom and prosperity or debt and servitude with the NDP. With the ndp, the globalists are going to move right in. Which won't be good for Albertans.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.