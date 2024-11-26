Smith says incoming Trump administration has realistic concerns about Canada-US border

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says US President-Elect Donald Trump’s team has valid concerns about illegal activities at the Canada-US border. Smith called on the Canadian government to work with the incoming Trump administration to resolve these issues immediately to avoid tariffs on exports to the US. “Fortunately, the vast majority of Alberta’s energy exports to the US are delivered through secure and safe pipelines which do not in any way contribute to these illegal activities at the border,” tweeted Smith on Monday. “As the largest exporter of oil and gas to the US, we look forward to working with the new administration to strengthen energy security for both the US and Canada.”.Smith was commenting on Trump saying on Monday he plans to make an executive order on his first day in office to impose 25% tariffs on all goods imported into the US from Canada and Mexico..UPDATED: Trump to impose 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico, citing efforts to block illegal drug trade.China would face an additional 10% tariff on top of existing ones on all goods coming to the US.It had been rumoured Trump would impose steep tariffs on North American partners, but this was the first time since his election he confirmed his intentions.Smith confirmed on November 15 she would be going to Washington, DC, for Trump’s inauguration in January..Smith says she will attend Trump’s inauguration in Washington, DC .She was putting in the work by going to Trump’s inauguration and teaming up with like-minded US Republican governors on energy to ensure he does not slap Canadian oil and gas with a tariff. Alberta became the first foreign jurisdiction to join the Governors’ Coalition for Energy Security on November 14, teaming up with 12 US states to promote energy affordability and security.