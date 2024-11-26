Alberta

Smith says incoming Trump administration has realistic concerns about Canada-US border

Danielle Smith and Donald Trump
Danielle Smith and Donald Trump Courtesy Files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Washington
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Danielle Smith
Canadian Government
Ableg
Energy Exports
Trump Administration
Tariffs
Oil And Gas Exports
Illegal Activity
Canada-US border
Goods

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news