Alberta

Smith says international students without permanent residency need to return home after their visa expires

Premier Danielle Smith addressing Albertans and introducing a referendum question on Alberta remaining in Canada.
Premier Danielle Smith addressing Albertans and introducing a referendum question on Alberta remaining in Canada. Government of Alberta: YouTube
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Canada immigration
Canadian international students
Alberta referendum 2026
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