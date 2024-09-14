Smith says it is up to Poilievre to defeat Trudeau

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said it is up to Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Additionally, Smith said the Liberals do not ask for her opinion and is unable to vote in its leadership races. “What I find sort of surprising is that there isn’t a mechanism to remove a Liberal leader in that party,” said Smith in a Saturday interview on Your Province. Your Premier. on Corus Radio. “In our party, we have a pretty robust structure to hold the leader to account.” Calgary resident Mark started off by saying he believes in Smith. “What happened to the Alberta Advantage?” said Mark. “Where’s the aggressiveness against Trudeau’s ideology?” At the moment, Mark said Trudeau has confidence from the Liberals. He asked why the premiers do not have him on the plank to get him out. Unlike the Liberals, Smith said the Alberta United Conservative Party holds leadership reviews and has a mechanism for members if they are unsatisfied with a leader to force them. The Liberals do not have that mechanism. She called for Mark to join the Liberals, attend its annual general meetings, and see if he can get that changed. While she can control what happens in Alberta, she said she “can’t control what happens in Ottawa.” Although the Canadian government has been trying to interfere in provincial jurisdiction, she said the Alberta government has been hammering it relentlessly. She pointed out her Twitter feed is the best place to see how it has been hammering it. The Alberta government has launched 15 different legal actions against the Canadian government because of its overreach. It has pushed back against it on the Clean Electricity Regulations. It has invoked the Alberta Sovereignty Act. Out of the lawsuits it has brought, it has won in the ones about Bill C-69 and the single-use plastics ban. Smith concluded by saying the Alberta government has “to battle them on every single issue.” She said it is going to ensure its provincial rights are respected. “I’m not sure what more you would want me to do,” she said. Smith made clear on Monday she does not want the Liberals to collaborate with the Bloc Quebecois to maintain power. READ MORE: Smith calls for election if Liberals work with Bloc QuebecoisWhile the Liberals might work with the BQ, she said it “does not have a mandate to bargain with Quebec separatists at the expense of Alberta, the West, and the rest of the country.”“If the Liberals go down this path, we need an election to be called immediately,” she said..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.