Smith says KDays shows off Edmonton's festival scene

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Edmonton is nicknamed Festival City for not just Alberta but all of Canada. However, Smith said KDays is the signature event. “It’s an opportunity to come together,” said Smith at a Friday speech at the Premier’s KDays Pancake Breakfast. “Enjoy food, rides, music, and the company of our friends, family, and neighbours.”When KDays happens, she said it sets off a buzz across Edmonton. She added it lights up July nights with fireworks displays. Regardless of people’s origins or backgrounds, she said it is “easy to have the time of your life here at KDays.” While 500,000 people are expected to show up to it, she predicted more will enjoy it this year. The premier went on to say these people include tens of thousands of Edmontonians who moved to the city over the last few years and those calling it home for longer. Additionally, she pointed out Edmonton is ready to welcome the world and will show people a good time. She said each person will experience what makes Edmonton a great place to visit and a better place to live. It will feature a midway, crazy food, and talented performers. In addition to singers and musicians, she said it makes a major difference to local artists and small businesses. She called for people to give these artists and small businesses their support. Smith concluded by saying people should celebrate summer, Edmonton, and the cultures they are proud of. This is a party and everyone is invited. .Explore Edmonton CEO Traci Bednard thanked the people for coming out to KDays. “This really was the vision that we had with North Central Co-op and with the Premier’s Office and government to bring together community and business and be able to celebrate the kickoff of KDays together,” said Bednard. “And that’s what KDays is all about.” Bednard said it is about people coming together. One of the new features she highlighted was Klondike Park. .North Central Co-op Board President Taras Nohas said he was humbled to be present to kick off KDays. “Premier Smith, we’re honoured to have you here today,” said Nohas. “I’m hoping you can give a few pointers on your pancake flipping technique, as I had a few go astray up there.” At North Central Co-op, Nohas said the measurement of its success includes support for local initiatives such as the Premier’s KDays Pancake Breakfast. He said it was thrilled to support it and show its commitment to Edmonton..Smith followed up by saying KDays is amazing. “It puts us on the map,” she said. “What I love about where Edmonton is at right now is we had an incredible playoff run where tens of thousands of people were able to enjoy the games not only in person but in the Moss Pit and online and on television.” She acknowledged the Taste of Edmonton started around the same time as KDays. This is the time of year many festivals will be happening. Smith said at the Premier’s Stampede Breakfast on July 8 people should recognize the Calgary Stampede reflects Alberta’s past.READ MORE: Smith says Calgary Stampede about embracing traditionAll across Calgary, she said people “are coming together at pancake breakfasts and barbecues to celebrate the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.” “And it is hard to overstate how much this means to Calgary,” she said.