Smith says letter about City of Edmonton impropriety to remain sealed

While the Alberta government has heard concerns about problems within the City of Edmonton, it will be keeping further details about them under wraps. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said a letter about problems within the City of Edmonton will not be revealed because it was written anonymously. “If you’re going to make serious allegations and you don’t know who your source is, there’s a level of due diligence you have to do to determine the allegations are even true,” said Smith at a Thursday press conference. “The other is we do tend to like our municipalities to be self-governing.” If there is an issue, Smith said the most appropriate body to deal with it is the city solicitor. While Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver can make a decision about releasing the letter, she deferred to the city solicitor to do an investigation. She followed up by reitering there are serious issues within the City of Edmonton. “If they would like our assistance in helping to manage that, then we’re on standby,” she said. “At the moment, they haven’t asked for assistance.” She said she has asked McIver to be in touch with it to see if there are any actions he can take to help it. However, its officials have not taken him up on that.The Alberta government said on Wednesday it was considering a move to investigate procedures and decision-making on Edmonton city council.READ MORE: Alberta government looking into auditing Edmonton city councilSenior Alberta government officials confirmed Smith is alarmed by what she is hearing and could step up to stabilize the City of Edmonton and audit its finances and corporate culture. While no plan has been finalized, multiple crises have been plaguing the city lately.