Smith says Lukaszuk's petition clearly asks for a referendum

EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith said Thomas Lukaszuk's Forever Canadian petition calls for a referendum, and Albertans deserve to vote on the question, despite Lukaszuk's claim otherwise. "We had 450,000 people sign onto this, expecting a referendum," said Smith on Thursday."So, I know that the proponent has changed his mind afterwards, and he just wants it to go to the legislature, but that's what we're having to talk to Elections Alberta about, to Justice officials about, because it does seem to me that this is kind of a legal process initiated in a legal way with precise language that some people signed on a certain expectation."Lukaszuk filed a legislative policy petition intended to trigger a vote in the Legislature on Alberta remaining in Canada."This petition was filed under the legislative policy provisions giving her that clear option to ask this question in the legislature," said Lukaszuk on Tuesday. "And my question to the Premier is, 'Why are you so afraid to ask this simple question in the legislature?'"The structure of his petition, however, specifically states, "Therefore, we, as represented by the signatory and applicant below, propose a referendum on the following question, 'Do you agree that Alberta should remain in Canada?'" .Smith has previously said there is confusion about what Lukaszuk wanted from his petition, which is why the Citizen Initiative Proposal Review committee, consisting of three UCP and two NDP MLAs, was formed to decide whether it will trigger a referendum or a legislative policy vote.Lukaszuk believes there should be no confusion."There are literally two boxes to check off," Lukaszuk said. "One is the Constitutional Option, which forces a referendum; the other one is a legislative policy option, which is the one that I checked off.""Which means that we are asking, and premier, if you're listening, we are asking you to put the question put forward by Forever Canadians, by half a million Albertans, that says, 'Do you agree that Alberta should remain in Canada'" on the floor of the Alberta legislature before the end of this spring session and have all MLAs freely vote on this question.""It's that simple. I'm not sure what the premier is confused about here.".The petition review committee, which held its first meeting on Tuesday, will ultimately make its own recommendation after a review, but Smith said on Thursday that the petition's structure makes it clear what Albertans expected when they signed it.A date has not been set for the committee's next meeting.They have until May 14 to submit a recommendation if a policy vote is to occur before the spring session ends. If the committee runs past May 14, a vote on Lukaszuk's question will not be held until after the Legislature reconvenes on October 27.However, if they deem his question needs to be put to a referendum, the UCP cabinet can place it on the ballot without a vote, and the report can be submitted regardless of whether or not the Legislature is in session.Smith said on Thursday that if "mid July" would be the rough deadline for questions to be added to Alberta's October 19 referendum.