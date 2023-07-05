Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the matter with CBC News doing an incorrect story over her contacting prosecutors over the Coutts blockade is now closed.
On Wednesday evening, Smith tweeted "Journalism is an integral part of our society."
Journalism is an integral part of our society and all I've ever asked for is fair, accurate and balanced coverage. After months of the CBC reporting interference between my office and Crown prosecutors, today CBC news removed references to direct contact between my office and… pic.twitter.com/WOWAKOqFkt— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) July 5, 2023
"All I've ever asked for is fair, accurate and balanced coverage. After months of the CBC reporting interference between my office and Crown prosecutors, today CBC News removed references to direct contact between my office and prosecutors and "regrets" reporting direct contact by email," Smith said.
"I've been vindicated, as has my office."
Smith said now that CBC has expressed "regret for its inaccurate reporting" and Albertans know the truth, she considers the matter with the CBC closed.
"Additionally, I'm asking the Alberta NDP to acknowledge their error also, and retract and apologize for spreading this misinformation," Smith said.
CBC News 'regrets' publishing a report that claimed someone in Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office had contacted the Crown's office to interfere with the case of people charged at the Coutts border blockade.
However, the CBC didn't apologize.
"An earlier version of this story, published on January 19, referred to emails allegedly sent by a staffer in Danielle Smith's office to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service. Based on testimonies by confidential sources, CBC News at the time described those emails as challenging prosecutors' assessment and direction on cases stemming from the Coutts border blockades and protests," CBC News posted in an editor's note on Wednesday.
"An editor's note was added the following day to specify that CBC News had not seen the emails. On May 18, Alberta's Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler released a report that included an investigation of an allegation published by CBC that a member of the premier's staff emailed a Crown prosecutor about a case before the courts."
The editor's note claimed Trussler reported that she found "no evidence of such an email."
"Adding she can only come to the conclusion, based on the evidence that she has, that 'no Crown prosecutor was emailed directly about any of the cases.' At the same time, Trussler found that Danielle Smith had contravened the Conflicts of Interest Act in an interaction with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General in relation to Coutts charges, for which Smith has since apologized," the editor's note reads.
READ MORE: Notley says there must be a judicial review of Smith's "interference" in ongoing criminal cases
In May, Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley called for a judicial review after she claimed Smith interfered in the justice system.
"The premier does not have unfettered control of our justice system. Not in a Canadian democracy," Notley said on Twitter.
(7) comments
Smith should never relent on this issue and hold Notley's feet and the CBC''s feet to the fire. They both will forever continue their concerted efforts to disparage and sabotage anything UCP and Danielle Smith. Was there ever any doubt?
She should go all 'Donald Trump on the CBC (Communist Bullshite Corp).
Sue them for billions for defamation; when she wins, donate everything above costs to the Province of Alberta.
Or, offer to drop the suit, when they provide all the gory details of the Crime Minister's quick departure from West Point Grey Academy; ALL the details, including the NDA!
If the Canadian MSM did even 50% of their job, the Crime Minister would be housed for a very long time, courtesy of HM Chuckie III!
People like this disgusting NDP leader will never stop at anything to further their evil agenda, unless it has severe financial consequences or results in prison time
Not sure if the Dippers can tell the truth on anything given their tack record.
Big mistake Danielle, they will never be your or mines friend, they will simply bide their time until the next time they can do this. These propagandists need to pay, and pay dearly or they will simply continue with these lies.
Hey Free in this case it’s best to take the High Road....
It will never end Guest, until there are consequences. The Communists and their propaganda will never stop and they will never admit they where wrong. The NDP/Liberals, and the MSM never, ever take the high road, and in my opinion it’s time we stopped allowing this to happen.
