Smith says matter with CBC closed

In May, Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley called for a judicial review after she claimed Smith interfered in the justice system.

 WS Photo

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the matter with CBC News doing an incorrect story over her contacting prosecutors over the Coutts blockade is now closed.

On Wednesday evening, Smith tweeted "Journalism is an integral part of our society."

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(7) comments

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Smith should never relent on this issue and hold Notley's feet and the CBC''s feet to the fire. They both will forever continue their concerted efforts to disparage and sabotage anything UCP and Danielle Smith. Was there ever any doubt?

Report Add Reply
BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

She should go all 'Donald Trump on the CBC (Communist Bullshite Corp).

Sue them for billions for defamation; when she wins, donate everything above costs to the Province of Alberta.

Or, offer to drop the suit, when they provide all the gory details of the Crime Minister's quick departure from West Point Grey Academy; ALL the details, including the NDA!

If the Canadian MSM did even 50% of their job, the Crime Minister would be housed for a very long time, courtesy of HM Chuckie III!

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

People like this disgusting NDP leader will never stop at anything to further their evil agenda, unless it has severe financial consequences or results in prison time

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

Not sure if the Dippers can tell the truth on anything given their tack record.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Big mistake Danielle, they will never be your or mines friend, they will simply bide their time until the next time they can do this. These propagandists need to pay, and pay dearly or they will simply continue with these lies.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Hey Free in this case it’s best to take the High Road....

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

It will never end Guest, until there are consequences. The Communists and their propaganda will never stop and they will never admit they where wrong. The NDP/Liberals, and the MSM never, ever take the high road, and in my opinion it’s time we stopped allowing this to happen.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.