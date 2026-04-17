Alberta

Smith says modified electoral boundaries will follow chair's 'clear direction'

Danielle Smith speaking to reporters on February 20, 2026.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters on February 20, 2026.WS/David Wiechnik
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Elections
Alberta Electoral Boundaries Commission

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