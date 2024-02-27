Alberta

Smith says NDP, Liberals treating Albertans like second-class citizens with pharmacare

Premier Danielle Smith
Premier Danielle SmithCourtesy Samuel Martin/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Ndp
Danielle Smith
Jagmeet Singh
Pharmacare
Cost
Prescription Drugs
Deal
Risks
Health Transfer
Second-Class Citizens

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news