Smith says NDP, Liberals treating Albertans like second-class citizens with pharmacare

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith blasted NDP leader Jagmeet Singh for saying Quebec can opt out of pharmacare and receive a larger health transfer payment, but Alberta could not. “I’m tired of the NDP-Liberal coalition treating Albertans like second class citizens,” tweeted Smith on Tuesday. “The same rules should apply equally across Canada.”.To be clear, Smith said Singh did not secure universal pharmacare. Rather, he secured a deal covering diabetes drugs and birth control. Alberta’s pharmacare plan sponsors more than 5,000 prescription drugs and provides coverage for many low-income people, seniors and people with disabilities. “In summary, Alberta will take the additional healthcare dollars same as Quebec and invest it into improving our own provincial prescription drug program,” she said. Smith said on Monday there might be a case for helping Albertans with the cost of prescription drugs. READ MORE: HANNAFORD: Trudeau's drug plan too bitter a pill for Alberta to swallowShe appeared to understand the risks pharmacare would involve. An Alberta Health Services spokesperson said if any changes came from the Canadian government proposal, Alberta would opt out.The Alberta left-wing said this decision was a tragedy.