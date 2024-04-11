Alberta

Smith says Nenshi Trudeau’s choice for Alberta

Premier Danielle Smith
Premier Danielle SmithCourtesy Samuel Martin/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Abpoli
Rachel Notley
Danielle Smith
Canadian Government
Ableg
Alberta Government
Alberta United Conservative Party
Naheed Nenshi
Interests
Provincial Entities
Fights

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news