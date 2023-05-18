Smith vs Notley at CTV leaders debate
Image By: Arthur C. Green

UCP leader Danielle Smith and NDP’s leader Rachel Notley went toe to toe Thursday night in the televised debate, with the pair landing blows but no knockout punch.

Smith said in the CTV/Global debate that Notley likes to show grainy videos of things she said in the past.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Anybody who was considering voting NDP at 6 PM today had most surely changed their mind by 7PM.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Premier Smith swept the floor, cooked a meal and invited Albertans to her dinner table.

Report Add Reply
Jasper425
Jasper425

Danielle won hands down!!! And I would say Rachel did if I thought so. Let's see what the lefty MSM says. [wink]

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

It was difficult to listen to all the smear by Notley. She was devoid of any credible campaign items.

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

Notley appeared more agitated and stressed than Smith. I found that most often Notley had the final say in the particular segment. Danielle was more respectful of the decorum and stuck to it where Rachael seemed to but in and the moderators didn’t stop her.

I thought the who thing was some what biased towards Notley but that could be because Danielle was the incumbent. My two bits.

Report Add Reply
guest699
guest699

I think Notley’s nose was longer at 7 pm than it was at 6 pm.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.