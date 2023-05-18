UCP leader Danielle Smith and NDP’s leader Rachel Notley went toe to toe Thursday night in the televised debate, with the pair landing blows but no knockout punch.
Smith said in the CTV/Global debate that Notley likes to show grainy videos of things she said in the past.
Smith claimed Notley is not running on her former record as premier.
“I noticed that the Alberta NDP likes to show grainy videos and things I said while I was on the radio, and the reason she does this, is she doesn't want to run on her record and the reason she doesn't want to run on her record because it was an absolute disaster,” Smith said.
Opening remarks had a 1-minute time limit, then 10 questions were asked with a limited response of 45 seconds. The order to speak first was a random draw, with Smith winning.
“This election number comes out with a choice between the UCP government that lowers taxes, balanced the budget and returned Alberta to its place as the economic powerhouse of Canada or we could choose to go backward with the same failed NDP policies that hike taxes drove up jobs and investment and almost bankrupted our province,” Smith said.
“We can't afford to go back. We need to go forward. If elected, the UCP will continue to make life more suitable by covering your personal income taxes and extending the fuel tax holiday. We'll crack down on criminals with more officers on the ground and ankle bracelet monitoring of violent offenders on bail.”
Smith said she will continue to invest in healthcare and mental health addiction treatment while ensuring no one ever has to pay out of pocket to see a family doctor.
“Albertans opportunities are endless and I know our best days are still ahead,” Smith said.
Notley began by thanking Alberta's firefighters.
“I want to thank our firefighters,” Notley said in her opening remarks.
“Tonight, I want to talk about a better future for Alberta, where we fix healthcare, lower hospital costs and create jobs. This election is about trust and it's about leadership. You know you can't trust Danielle Smith. So my offer to you is this, I will work every day to be the premier you deserve. Creating jobs and diversifying for the future.”
Notley said: “I won't raise your taxes. I will cap your bills.”
“I walked the walk. I'll protect our healthcare and protect your pension. And have you learned today that Daniel Smith broke the law. I will also protect our children. That's the difference between Danielle and me.”
Smith told Albertans that the province has been dealing with an affordability crisis.
“We have seen temporary measures put in place, including rebates and affordability payments,” Smith said.
“It was created by the Liberal NDP coalition all spending too much money on the cost of everything.”
Smith then mentioned affordability and how the UCP government offset fuel taxes to offset the federal carbon tax.
“We offered electricity rebates so that people pay less on their power bills going forward. As we know, we're going to continue to see an increase in the federal carbon tax.”
Notley replied that costs were under control because the Alberta NDP took caps to protect Alberta families.
“Unfortunately, the UCP chose to remove them and now the cost is higher. So we're going to help where we put a cap back,” Notley said.
“We will never ever, ever make them (Albertans) pay to see a family doctor.”
Notley then said that most Albertan's utility bills look more like a mortgage payment.
Smith said shifting away from petroleum products is in Notley's plan.
“I will say that is not the view of the world but certainly my government's view of the world,” Smith said.
“We believe that we are going to reduce emissions, not that we are going to reduce oil and natural gas.”
Smith said: “I am running on my record. Miss Notley is running away from hers.”
In Smith's closing statement, she said for these last seven months, she's been overwhelmed by the general kindness of Albertans.
“These last few years have been difficult for all of us. We will overcome every challenge we face, if there's a pandemic, wildfires or economic headwinds, we will take care of one another and we will move our province forward to a better future,” Smith said.
“My commitment to you, if re-elected, is to serve you with everything I have and to the best of my ability, however imperfect that may be at times. I will continue to focus on growing and diversifying our amazing economy improving healthcare and the UCP caucus.
Smith said whatever she may have said or thought while she was on talk radio is in the past.
“Albertans are my bosses now and my oath is to serve you and no one else. I love this province and everything it stands for,” Smith said.
“Alberta has entrepreneurs and innovators, the pioneers and farmers of families and communities, a place where the best and brightest come from every corner of the world to join us to build it. Alberta is the greatest place on earth to live and work and raise a family. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”
Notley then gave her closing statement to Albertans.
“Ask yourself, who do you trust to build a better future? Who will focus on the things that actually matter to you? Now, Mrs. Smith has spent her entire career campaigning for Albertans to pay out of pocket for basic healthcare,” Notley said.
“She's also campaigned to pull Alberta out of the Canada Pension Plan, something that would create huge instability in your retire retirement. Today, she was found to have broken the law by interfering with our justice system. This is just not how our province should be rife. Every day is a new drama. You just don't need to put up with this.”
Notley then said: “Enough is enough.”
“So my offer to you is stable, predictable, thoughtful leadership that you can count is time to get back to the things that matter to people. I would make life more affordable, capping car insurance and lowering your utilities that will support our entrepreneurial spirit by cutting to zero small business taxes and creating more jobs,” Notley said.
“I'm passionate about making sure your family has healthcare without paying for it. I have a balanced cost deployment to make sure you get a family doctor. So that is a better future. For me, then you may not always agree. But I say what I mean and I mean what I say.”
(6) comments
Anybody who was considering voting NDP at 6 PM today had most surely changed their mind by 7PM.
Premier Smith swept the floor, cooked a meal and invited Albertans to her dinner table.
Danielle won hands down!!! And I would say Rachel did if I thought so. Let's see what the lefty MSM says. [wink]
It was difficult to listen to all the smear by Notley. She was devoid of any credible campaign items.
Notley appeared more agitated and stressed than Smith. I found that most often Notley had the final say in the particular segment. Danielle was more respectful of the decorum and stuck to it where Rachael seemed to but in and the moderators didn’t stop her.
I thought the who thing was some what biased towards Notley but that could be because Danielle was the incumbent. My two bits.
I think Notley’s nose was longer at 7 pm than it was at 6 pm.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.