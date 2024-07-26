Smith says one-third of Jasper’s buildings have partial, total damage from wildfire

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said a preliminary observation shows one-third of Jasper's structures endured partial or total loss from the wildfire. However, Smith said the upside is two-thirds of Jasper has no to low damage. “These preliminary numbers of course are better than originally expected,” said Smith at a Friday press conference. “However, the damage is still significant, especially to those who lost their homes and their businesses.” She started off by saying the wildfire remains out of control and is unsafe for people to return home. At this time, she said there cannot be unlimited reentry into Jasper National Park. She thanked the firefighters who are working to stop the wildfire. She met with a number of them who were continuing to fight it when they lost their homes. While the wildfire has been devastating, she said it is incredible to see people coming together. She pointed out power and gas remain shut off in Jasper, and ATCO will begin to restore them in the coming days. If it was not for the firefighters, she said the damage would be much worse. She confirmed evacuees will be out of their homes for more than one week. In recognition of that, the Alberta government will be expediting its evacuation payment policy. Effective Friday, eligible evacuees from Jasper and Jasper National Park can apply to receive a one-time payment to get the support they need. These totals are $1,250 per adult and $500 per child. She said evacuees can apply by going to evacuationpayment.alberta.ca or an Alberta Supports Office. Smith concluded by saying people “will get through this, and we will build back.” No matter what comes, she said Jasper will not lose its enduring magic. Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan said most of the firefighters from Mexico, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand will be arriving this weekend. “We already have military on the ground with the commanding officer who is currently here in the reconnaissance,” said Sajjan. “The vanguard of about 100 personnel are already on their way to Edmonton.” When these soldiers arrive, Sajjan said it will be determined where they are needed and more are being put on standby for a greater response. In addition, he said Griffon helicopters are on standby, with one of them ready to go. Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said despite all of the preparations, the nature of this wildfire was such that it humbled people on the ground. “They did everything they could,” said Ireland. “They are professionals.” In the face of all that, Ireland said nature prevailed. Photos have been circulating of the wildfire approaching, where walls of flames 100 metres high approach the area. Smith followed up by saying there are about 1,177 structures in Jasper. “So we know that 33% of them have sustained partial or total damage,” she said. “I think that is a residential community in that west and south of Miette, but we do also know we have heard and seen resort damage.” She said there is an industrial area people will look at to assess the damage. Jasper caught on fire on Wednesday, with a popular lodge and many other buildings in the town up in flames.READ MORE: UPDATED: Town of Jasper ablaze, fire reaches historic Park Lodge, military on the wayParks Canada Incident Commander Katie Ellsworth and Municipality of Jasper Incident Commander Christine Nadon confirmed parts of the southern wildfire in Jasper National Park have found their way into the town’s limits. “At just before 6 p.m. this evening, portions of the South Fire in Jasper National Park reached the outskirts of the Jasper townsite after being driven by strong winds gusts from the south and southeast,” said Ellsworth and Nadon.