Danielle Smith

Premier Danielle Smith addresses media in Calgary Monday afternoon.

 Shaun Polczer

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is threatening to go her own way over Ottawa’s proposed regulations to decarbonize the province’s electrical grid, even at the risk of sparking a constitutional crisis.

Speaking in Calgary on Monday, Smith redrew her proverbial ’line in the sand’ after telling Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault on the weekend he could “pound” on it in an interview with a local newspaper columnist.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(2) comments

guest310
guest310

certainly refreshing to have strong leadership working for the betterment of this province . ndp would have sold us out long ago, day after election.

Report Add Reply
nakai95
nakai95

What a breath of fresh air Danielle is, Notley would have signed onto Trudeau's scam already. Keep up the good work Danielle!

Report Add Reply

