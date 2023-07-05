Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

 Photo Credit: Danielle Smith Twitter

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will stand tall on her position against the federal government's plan of net zero by 2035.

Smith said the next step is going to be asking if the three other provinces who find themselves in this position Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia will join Alberta to challenge Ottawa over commitments to decarbonize Alberta’s electricity grid to net zero by 2035.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(8) comments

Observant
Observant

I have clearly written in the WS that net zero will never be achieved at any meaningful level for the world. Even if we bankrupt Canada to do it, it will not alter climate trends one bit.

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Can’t meet the target so stop trying. When we play their game we acknowledge the game. Stop playing along.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Notwithstanding Clause - USE IT!

Report Add Reply
nocows
nocows

When will Alberta get tough and tell Trudeau we are leaving. Letter writing is a waste of time.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

Threaten separation would be a great opening salvo.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

We need to be able to fire any elected officials at anytime for abuse of power. Allowing Trudeau to destroy the country until he is voted out is so beyond stupid!

Report Add Reply
guest399
guest399

Shut off Trudeau's horrible LRT's then. His faction uses the ugly things to push fentanyl and enable violent crime and homelessness. They deliberately create chaos and misery in order to reap profit. So why not stop them?

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Newfoundland & Labrador the second-biggest oil producer in Canada. Where is Premier Furey on this? Crickets.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.