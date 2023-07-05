Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will stand tall on her position against the federal government's plan of net zero by 2035.
Smith said the next step is going to be asking if the three other provinces who find themselves in this position Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia will join Alberta to challenge Ottawa over commitments to decarbonize Alberta’s electricity grid to net zero by 2035.
Although the federal government has the authority to enter into treaties such as the Paris Accord, it’s up to the provinces to implement those commitments. And those commitments set a deadline of 2050, not 2035.
"All four of us have a significant amount of hydrocarbon fuel on our power grid," Smith told reporters on Wednesday.
"All four of us have said that it is unachievable to get to the 2035 target, so there'll have to be some collective action if it comes to that."
Smith said when she met with the feds she wanted to immediately start a working group.
"My condition is that off the table had to be a net zero by 2025 target on electricity and off the table had to be an emissions cap," she said.
"And on the table needed to be a discussion about Article 6, which is the way that we can get credit for reducing emissions globally, and they were prepared to commit to that at the table."
Article 6 of the Paris Agreement would enable companies and governments from different countries to trade or share carbon offset credits, called Internationally Transferable Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs).
The goal is to spur international investment and cooperation in greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reduction initiatives as part of the fight against climate change.
"So we were prepared to commit to meet and develop the working group," Smith said.
"So as soon as they're (feds) prepared to say that those will be the foundational starting point for how we can have a discussion about how we might move forward to meet emissions reduction targets, then we'll establish that group and that's what I'm hoping comes out of Friday."
Smith will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.
"They should have seen that we simply cannot achieve an emissions reduction target by 2035. Impossible. I made it clear very many times. We also know that British Columbia has seen that they can't reach their mission."
Premiers of Canada’s Western provinces and territories met in Whistler recently to discuss approaches to diversify and strengthen their shared economy, and opportunities to build future prosperity.
The Premiers discussed the ongoing wildfire crisis and the serious threat catastrophic weather events pose to communities, the economy and critical infrastructure.
They also noted Canadians are best served when the uniqueness of each province and territory is recognized. The federal government must respect provincial and territorial jurisdiction, and federal action must complement regional and local priorities.
The Premiers said Canada has an important role to play in global energy security, including through the provision of traditional energy sources, such as oil and gas, LNG, uranium and hydroelectricity, and emerging technologies and solutions such as hydrogen and renewable fuels.
Canadian energy products need to get to Canadians and to international markets.
The energy sector will continue to evolve and adapt to new technologies in search of new low to zero-emitting fuel sources.
The federal government must respect the jurisdiction of provinces and territories, and work with them to reduce emissions while they continue to develop existing and future energy sources.
Significantly increased federal investment is needed in Western provinces and territories, commensurate with investments elsewhere in the country.
The Premiers then called on the federal government to work with them to secure international and domestic market access and to invest in the energy and electricity infrastructure needed to realize the region’s economic potential, including accelerating support for generation and transmission infrastructure.
They also expressed concern that the federal Clean Electricity Regulations are unattainable and unaffordable for some jurisdictions given current technologies and timelines.
Western Canada has the opportunity to become a reliable source and supplier of critical minerals and rare earth elements for Canada and its international partners.
Western Canadians are already benefiting from the development of copper, nickel, zinc, uranium, potash, molybdenum, lithium and helium, and future critical minerals extraction and processing will continue to generate economic prosperity.
Western Premiers called on the federal government to ensure the accelerated approval processes it identified in Budget 2023 are implemented in a timely manner.
The Premiers also discussed the federal Clean Fuel Regulations, the proposed Clean Electricity Regulations, and the oil and gas emissions cap.
They called on the federal government to ensure federal climate policies recognize early and ongoing action by provinces and territories in these areas, affirmed electricity and energy regulation is the exclusive jurisdiction of provinces and territories.
Federal policies must not infringe on their authority and must recognize their unique needs and situations.
"I think that there's some movement there," said Smith. "But all you have to look at is the electricity rates in this province and the fact that the natural gas producers have been reluctant to come forward with new projects because of the uncertainty that the federal government has created with instability in the grid."
"It creates a lack of reliability and increasing affordability crisis. So we are seeing today the consequences of that uncertainty, and they also know it is impossible for us to achieve a net zero grid by 2035."
Smith said she has had to be fairly firm in putting those messages forward.
"We'll see if we've managed to have a breakthrough. Again, I still remain hopeful," Smith said.
"I will let you know after our meeting, whether that hope is misplaced or whether or not we have something to agree to go forward on."
I have clearly written in the WS that net zero will never be achieved at any meaningful level for the world. Even if we bankrupt Canada to do it, it will not alter climate trends one bit.
Can’t meet the target so stop trying. When we play their game we acknowledge the game. Stop playing along.
Notwithstanding Clause - USE IT!
When will Alberta get tough and tell Trudeau we are leaving. Letter writing is a waste of time.
Threaten separation would be a great opening salvo.
We need to be able to fire any elected officials at anytime for abuse of power. Allowing Trudeau to destroy the country until he is voted out is so beyond stupid!
Shut off Trudeau's horrible LRT's then. His faction uses the ugly things to push fentanyl and enable violent crime and homelessness. They deliberately create chaos and misery in order to reap profit. So why not stop them?
Newfoundland & Labrador the second-biggest oil producer in Canada. Where is Premier Furey on this? Crickets.
