Smith says Provincial Priorities Act about defending autonomy

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the Provincial Priorities Act (PPA) models Quebec’s legislation about autonomy.While the PPA was controversial, Smith said it “came about because I was tired of seeing the federal government fly in without telling anybody, do bilateral agreements with a handful of municipalities, and then zip out again and then put conditions on those grants.” “And I think we’re still trying to understand whether or not Calgary was forced to change their zoning bylaws to blanket rezoning as a result of fearing that they would lose federal funding, and that’s not the way this is supposed to work,” said Smith in a Saturday interview on Your Province. Your Premier. on Corus Radio. “You shouldn’t have the federal government interfering in local jurisdiction that way.” Corus Radio host Wayne Nelson started off by saying a number of bills went through the Alberta Legislature during the spring session. “Some of them people have labelled contentious, especially the one where there’s provincial overreach into municipalities,” said Nelson. “This is the one I believe brought forward by Minister Ric McIver.” With the PPA, Nelson said there was controversy about her limiting debate. He asked her why she felt she had to overreach into municipalities and what the amendments to the PPA mean. What Smith said she has done is state if the Canadian government wants to go through the Alberta government, it has to talk to it. That is what happens in Quebec. The Canadian Constitution gives municipalities powers from provincial legislation. The Alberta government defines the Municipal Government Act and gives it parameters. She pointed out she had been watching too many municipalities going outside their scope. For example, she said she was watching what was happening in Toronto. Toronto wanted to be declared a drug decriminalization city against the wishes of Ontario Premier Doug Ford. Since Ford kicked up enough fuss, the Canadian government refused it. Smith concluded by saying Alberta’s drug policies focus on recovery and wellness. She said she does not “want municipalities getting exemptions against Criminal Code laws and not consulting with us on that.” “I’m just seeing municipalities have gone a little outside their scope, and we just wanted them to understand there’s some guardrails to that power and stay focused on the things that they’re supposed to be focused on,” she said. The Alberta government introduced the PPA in April to require provincial entities to obtain approval before entering, amending, extending or renewing agreements between them and the Canadian government. READ MORE: UPDATED: Alberta government tables bill to defend provincial priorities“It is not unreasonable for Alberta to demand fairness from Ottawa,” said Smith. “They have shown time and again that they will put ideology before practicality, which hurts Alberta families and our economy.”