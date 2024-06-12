Smith says Redford given government posting because she can't find work in Alberta

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she appointed former premier Alison Redford to the Invest Alberta Corporation (IAC) Board of Directors because she has been unable to find work in the province since leaving politics. Since leaving politics, Redford has gone around the world in helping to establish oil and gas regulators, particularly in Guyana but was unable to find a job in the province she was premier. “And so I though that that was an interesting world experience to have, and Invest Alberta is an agency that reaches out into the world to try to bring investment here,” said Smith in a Wednesday interview on Real Talk Ryan Jespersen. “So it seemed to me like that was the best use of her expertise.”.A CBC News investigation published in 2014 determined Redford took her daughter on 50 government flights. She had taken government planes to go to Jasper, AB, for two long weekends with her daughter. They headed out with her daughter’s friend, an Alberta Sheriff, and an executive assistant on these trips. Her public expense disclosures showed she spent at least one weekend in 2013 at the Jasper Park Lodge with her executive assistant. It is unknown if she expensed the second weekend in 2012 or where she and her group stayed. CBC News obtained documents in 2014 proving Redford wanted to build the luxurious Sky Palace for herself and her daughter that resembled a five-star hotel in Washington, DC, that she loved. This information came out through a Freedom of Information request a few weeks after she had resigned as premier. The Alberta Wildrose ripped into the Progressive Conservatives for the Sky Palace, as it felt it was reckless spending. Redford ended up passing her position over to former premier Dave Hancock. Wildrose argued these documents showed Sky Palace cost $173,000 more than the Alberta government stated was spent on its design. Smith went on to say Redford wants to be able to work in Alberta again. After 10 years, she said she believes in second chances and thinks she deserves one. Since Redford was unable to find work, Smith said it was unfortunate. Former Alberta premier Ed Stelmach is the chair of the Covenant Health Board. Hancock works as a judge. Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney serves on multiple boards, including ones in academia and law firms. She predicted Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley will have multiple opportunities to serve on boards. That never happened with Redford. Smith concluded by saying politicians “want to attract good people into politics.” This means the reward for being in politics should not be people are never able to work in their province again and become a social pariah for the rest of their lives. “If that’s how we treat people, we’re not going to have good people run for office,” she said. Smith appointed Redford to join the IAC Board on Thursday. READ MORE: Smith appoints Redford to Invest Alberta Corporation BoardShe said she would be replacing IAC Board Director Laura Daniels for a term that will expire on Jan. 30, 2027. IAC is an investment attraction organization that attempts to bring international businesses to Alberta. It works with investors globally to start up or scale up in Alberta.