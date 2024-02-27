UPDATED: Smith says she disapproves of TBA’s David Parker’s comments on Poilievre

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she wants to disassociate herself from Take Back Alberta (TBA) founder David Parker’s comments about Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre because they are negative. “That is not who I am,” said Smith at a Tuesday press conference. “Anyone who has watched how I conduct myself in public is that even when I vehemently disagree with somebody, I disagree with them respectfully and I never resort to personal attacks and bullying.” Because Poilievre works with his ex-girlfriend Jenni Byrne, Parker said he felt sorry for his wife Ana. “She has to watch her husband spend hundreds of hours a month with his old FWB (friend with benefits),” he said. “I'm sorry your husband doesn't give you the respect you deserve Anaida — no man should be spending that much time with a woman he used to sleep with if he is married.”.If Parker ever became as obese as Alberta NDP leadership candidate Sarah Hoffman, he asked Albertans to “shame me until I stop stuffing my face with calories.” “It might save my life!” he said. “Fat acceptance is a death cult.”.Smith said politicians should not be making personal attacks and vowed to never do them. When it comes to his comments, she admitted she advised him to delete his Twitter account and receive some help. While he made these comments, she called them “unprofessional, and it does not help to elevate the discussion in the public square.” Smith followed up by saying she talks with a wide range of people. “I consult on a whole variety of issues to be able to do what’s best for Albertans, and I’m going to continue to consult widely on issues,” she said. “But I’ve made it very clear.” If people make personal attacks or bullying comments, she said she does not want to be associated with that language. She added people should not be putting up with that in the public square. Parker responded by saying he was not offended by her comments. “Still love you @ABDanielleSmith,” he said..Parker said in March his heart swelled with pride when he read about TBA’s accomplishments in a Calgary Herald op-ed that labelled him a dangerous person. READ MORE: Take Back Alberta founder mocks Calgary Herald op-ed calling him dangerous“All these grassroots people are getting involved and making a difference in their communities,” he said. “But obviously there were some falsehoods and half truths that were put forward.”