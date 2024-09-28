Alberta

Smith says she, Gondek agree on many parts of Calgary’s Green Line

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Premier Danielle SmithCourtesy Shaun Polczer/Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Jyoti Gondek
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Alberta Government
Yyccc
Contracts
Devin Dreeshen
Green Line
Wayne Nelson
Event Centre
boondoggle
Certainty

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news