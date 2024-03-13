Smith says she had productive meeting with Trudeau, yet problems remain

No awkward handshakes at this meeting. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she had a constructive conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at their Wednesday meeting in Calgary. “But there’s still several issues in which there’s some distance between the federal and provincial governments such as the impact of the federal carbon tax and its cascading impacts on inflation, affordability, and sustain higher interest rates,” said Smith at a press conference..To try to convince Trudeau to pause the carbon tax, Smith pointed out the growing opposition to it, which includes seven premiers, MPs and average Canadians. She suggested he could achieve a win if he listened to these calls and reversed his decision. Another issue they discussed was Alberta’s energy industry, various projects and its plan to achieve carbon neutrality. The Alberta and Canadian governments have worked together before on seeing several environment projects progress. She highlighted projects that will move Canada towards net zero such as the one from Pathways Alliance, which is waiting for the federal budget to see if it receives more support. Additionally, she spoke with Trudeau about the huge opportunity Alberta has to export ammonia to South Korea and Japan in co-operation with BC and hopes the Canadian government would collaborate. Since the Trans Mountain Pipeline is almost operational, she expressed gratitude to him. She said she was happy he was looking at copying the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation at the federal level..Smith concluded by saying Alberta “will remain a willing partner when given the opportunity to do so.” “There are many ways that the province can co-operate with Ottawa that do not involve the federal government overstepping its constitutional authority,” she said. “And Alberta will continue to advocate for solutions that will benefit Albertans and all Canadians.” Smith followed up by saying she heard on Tuesday Trudeau was coming to Calgary. “Last time, I was surprised he didn’t request a meeting,” she said. “He said it was my job to request a meeting.” In response, she requested a meeting. She went to Calgary on Tuesday night and met with him on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed on Tuesday Trudeau would be meeting with Smith on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in Calgary.READ MORE: Trudeau, Smith to hold meeting in CalgaryWhile Trudeau’s conversation with Smith would be private, a press conference would be held soon after..The PMO said Trudeau will make a dental care announcement at 10:20 a.m. It added a media availability will follow.