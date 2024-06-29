Smith says she knows not to underestimate Alberta NDP led by Nenshi

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she has never underestimated the draw the NDP has. In the Alberta United Conservative Party’s first term in office, Smith said it had a tough time. “They polled ahead of us for most of the last half of the term of the former premier, which is part of the reason why we had a leadership race so that we could take a different direction,” said Smith in a Saturday interview on Your Province. Your Premier. on Corus Radio. “And it was a tough campaign.” Corus Radio host Wayne Nelson started off by saying the Alberta NDP elected Nenshi to replace former leader Rachel Notley. “Were you surprised by the strength of his victory last Saturday — a whopping 86% of the party members who voted?” said Nelson.“And does that mean you have to be a little more on your toes now to ensure that your government doesn’t estimate the power of Mr. Nenshi?” While Nenshi is the new NDP leader, she said her government “will be just as diligent in making sure that Albertans know that we’re there for them.” She added it will focus on affordability, healthcare, education, vulnerable people, mental health and addiction treatment facilities, and navigation centres. Although he has accused her of picking fights, she pointed out he picked them with developers and had to sign a letter of apology. In response, she said it has put Calgary back in addressing the housing crisis. She called for him to state the policies she has implemented that he will repeal. She asked if he will repeal the Alberta Recovery Model, navigation centres, the plan for the Calgary Events Centre and Arts Commons, a decentralized Alberta Health Services, and nurse practitioner clinics. If Nenshi wants to be specific, Smith said she is open to having a conversation about the issues. She accused him of not understanding them. “When he gets to know the provincial issues better and he develops some policy, I will be there to debate him,” she said. Nenshi won the Alberta NDP leadership race on the first ballot with 62,746 out of 72,930 votes (86%) on June 22, demolishing his competition. READ MORE: UPDATED: Nenshi crowned new Alberta NDP leaderAlberta NDP MLA Kathleen Ganley (Calgary-Mountain View) came in second place with 5,890 votes (8.1%), MLA Sarah Hoffman (Edmonton-Glenora) finished third with 3,063 (4.2%), and MLA Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse (Edmonton-Rutherford) came fourth with 1,222 (1.7%). He said he was living a great life five months ago.