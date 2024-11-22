Smith says she looks forward to working with Trump on pipelines

The Office of the Premier of Alberta (OPA) said Premier Danielle Smith is eager to work with US President-Elect Donald Trump and the Governors' Coalition for Energy Security on various pipeline and energy infrastructure projects amid him intending on reviving the Keystone XL Pipeline. At the moment, the OPA said Alberta “is a critical part of North American energy security and the single largest supplier of crude oil and natural gas to the United States — providing twice as twice as much as Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Iraq combined.” “We look forward to working with the coalition and the new administration to secure energy independence and security for North America and reinforce Alberta’s ties with our greatest friend and ally — the United States of America,” said the OPA in a Thursday statement. Smith thanked Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary for giving her a shouout, saying Alberta “stands prepared to work with the incoming @realDonaldTrump administration to significantly expand pipeline capacity and achieve total North American energy security and dominance.”“Abundant, affordable, and secure energy = prosperity and wealth for both the United States and Canada!” she said..O’Leary said Keystone XL was scrapped, but Trump has a movement in Canada with Smith all the way down to the Oklahoma governor. “They were going to bypass Montana on this thing, which was so contentious,” he said. “I think you’ll see that thing revived.”.While Keystone had been scrapped, he said she was a rock star and was meeting with all of the governors. He predicted it was going to happen. Alberta taxpayers were out $1.3 billion after plans for the Keystone XL Pipeline were officially shelved in 2021. .Keystone XL project officially dead – Alberta taxpayers out $1.3 billion.TC Energy announced it was shutting down Keystone XL, and former Alberta premier Jason Kenney said his government has reached an exit agreement with it, leaving taxpayers on the hook for $1.3 billion.Kenney gave TC Energy $1.5 billion cash sum and another $6 billion in loan guarantees in the hopes it would move forward with an expansion through the US.Sources close to Trump’s transition team said to Politico on Wednesday he plans to revive Keystone XL on his first day back in the White House..Trump plans to restart Keystone XL pipeline.These sources said he wants to signal his commitment to pro-oil policies by declaring it active again. The move appears to challenge US President Joe Biden’s previous cancellation of it and reinforce Trump’s energy campaign messaging.