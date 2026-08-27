Alberta

Smith says she will have to see when an Alberta independence referendum could 'legally' happen

Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior.
Danielle Smith speaking to reporters after announcing her referendum question regarding Alberta independence the day prior. WS/David Wiechnik
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Alberta Independence
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta referendum 2026
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