Smith says she will have to see when an Alberta independence referendum could 'legally' happen

EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith attempted to clarify on Wednesday her timeline for a potential binding Alberta independence referendum, saying that if Albertans vote in favour of holding one, she would need to determine when it can legally be held. "I was talking about how quickly we could," said Smith when asked to confirm previous remarks she made at a UCP town hall suggesting that a binding independence referendum could be held in March or April 2027..In an audio file reportedly from a UCP town hall on Aug. 17, Smith was asked whether a potential binding referendum on Alberta independence would be held in spring 2027 if, in October, a majority of Albertans vote in favour of holding one. "That's what I would have to do," Smith said at the town hall. "Yeah, I think we'd have to settle it before the next election.The premier then outlined the timeline for how long it would take her government to take the legal steps needed to hold a binding referendum, including the required First Nations consultation, and said it would put Alberta on track to hold the vote in "March or April." .Smith added some additional information on Wednesday, saying Alberta has legislation stating that "you can't hold a referendum within a year of a general election." Alberta's next election is scheduled for October 2027. "I'd have to see legally how quickly we could move," Smith said. Smith did not specify what legislation she is referring to. Alberta's Citizen Initiative Act prevents Albertans from instigating a petition to hold a referendum within one year of a scheduled general election; however, that legislation does not prevent the Government of Alberta from ordering a referendum in an election year. The Western Standard has reached out to Smith's office to clarify which legislation she was referring to.